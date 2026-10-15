Freiburg vs Jablonec: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Freiburg vs Jablonec. Kick-off: 16 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Freiburg starting lineup: 1. Backhaus M., 8. Eggestein M., 28. Ginter M., 32. Grifo V., 30. Gunter C. (captain), 9. Holer L., 22. Irie C., 17. Kubler L., 6. Osterhage P., 37. Rosenfelder M., 14. Suzuki Y.
Freiburg head coach: Schuster J.
Jablonec starting lineup: 1. Hanus J., 17. Alioum S., 18. Cedidla M., 7. Chanturishvili V., 6. Okeke N., 15. Pavlovic D., 21. Polidar M., 9. Rusek A., 13. Sedlacek R., 20. Slama J., 4. Tekijaski N. (captain).
Jablonec head coach: Kozel L.
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