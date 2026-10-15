Brighton vs Kauno Zalgiris: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Brighton vs Kauno Zalgiris. Kick-off: 16 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Brighton starting lineup: 1. Verbruggen B., 21. Boscagli O., 20. Costinha, 5. Dunk L. (captain), 13. Gross P., 8. Hinshelwood J., 33. O'Riley M., 15. Osman I., 10. Rutter G., 30. Svoboda M., 35. Yalcouye M.
Brighton substitutes: 14. Andres C., 26. Ayari Y., 12. David P., 29. De Cuyper M., 25. Gomez D., 59. Ibrahim Y., 24. Kadioglu F., 19. Kostoulas C., 38. McGill T., 50. Nti S., 23. Steele J., 44. Vuskovic L.
Brighton head coach: Hurzeler F.
Kauno Zalgiris starting lineup: 55. Svedkauskas T. (captain), 32. Baldassarra F., 7. Benchaib A., 23. Hernandez A., 37. Iyobosa Edokpolor N., 8. Karashima Y., 15. Leo Ribeiro, 45. Moutachy J., 70. Ourega F., 19. Renan Oliveira, 3. Tolordava A.
Kauno Zalgiris substitutes: 24. Burba M., 27. Debeljuh G., 17. Fiolic I., 20. Kalik A., 62. Kastrati L. II., 33. Konatar M., 9. Krekovic L., 77. Lekiatas R., 22. Mikelionis D., 10. Sirgedas G., 14. Slivka V.
Kauno Zalgiris head coach: Sopic Z.
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