Riga FC vs Jablonec: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

40 Salah Oulad M'Hand (Riga FC) played a great long ball forward, but Reginaldo Ramires couldn't get past his marker and the attack broke down.

38 Salah Oulad M'Hand (Riga FC) tried to find Raki Aouani with a brilliant pass from the corner of the box, but the defenders stayed alert and cleared the ball.

36 Martin Cedidla (Jablonec) challenged for the ball and Viktor Kopievsky called a foul. Riga FC wins a free kick and will now have a chance to put pressure on the opponent's goal.

35 Goal! Reginaldo Ramires (Riga FC) wins the mental battle and slots the penalty into the bottom right corner, past Klemen Mihelak.

34 Reginaldo Ramires (Riga FC) takes responsibility and is already setting up the ball.

33 Klement Michalek (Jablonec) committed a foul. At least that's what referee Viktor Kopievsky decided. Penalty! Riga FC is awarded a penalty kick.

31 The number of shots on target for both teams is currently 2:5. The total number of shots is 0:1.

28 Riga FC is controlling the tempo of the game with precise short passes.

26 Said Alium (Jablonec) came very close to scoring! He received the ball inside the box from a corner, but his shot went just wide of the right post. A major warning for the defense.

26 Sebastian Nebyla (Jablonec) took the corner kick quickly with a short pass.

26 Dominik Holly (Jablonec) attempted a pass, but it was blocked. Jablonec wins a corner.

25 Dominik Holly (Jablonec) came close to scoring with a powerful shot, but the ball went just wide of the right post.

24 Saidou Alioum (Jablonec) failed to deliver an accurate cross into the box. The ball went out of play and Riga FC will restart with a goal kick.

22 Salah Oulad M'Hand (Riga FC) surged towards the goal, but the defender tracked back in time to win the ball.

20 Dusan Pavlovic (Jablonec) made it easy for the referee to show him a yellow card.

19 Matej Polidar (Jablonec) sent a cross into the box, but the opposing defenders cleared the ball to avert the danger.

18 Dominik Holly (Jablonec) went down in the box after a collision with a defender. The referee might have missed it and waved play on.

17 Yago Siqueira's (Riga FC) high cross was unsuccessful, and the opposing defense quickly cleared the ball from the penalty area.

17 Ball possession – 55:45.

15 Antonin Rusek (Jablonec) missed a huge chance! He received a great pass from a free kick and fired a shot from close range. Unfortunately, the ball went just wide of the left post!

14 Karl Wassom (Riga FC) made a rough challenge to win the ball, and Viktor Kopievsky whistled for a foul. Jablonec wins a free kick.

12 Dominik Holly (Jablonec) failed to capitalize on a great chance from a corner. He jumped high to meet the cross but headed the ball straight into the middle of the goal, right into the keeper's hands.

12 Corner kick. Jiri Slama (Jablonec) is preparing to cross the ball into the penalty area.

11 Richard Sedláček was almost through on goal after Saidu Alioum's through ball, but a defender cleared it for a corner. Jablonec will have a chance to threaten the opponent's goal.

11 Raki Aouani (Riga FC) tried to thread a delicate pass into the box for Maksims Tonisevs, but a defender got there in time to clear the danger.

11 After a corner kick taken by Salah Oulad M'Hand (Riga FC), the opposing defenders cleared the ball.

10 Great defending. Salah Oulad M'Hand (Riga FC) tried to find Meïssa Diop inside the box, but the pass was blocked. The linesman signaled for a corner, Riga FC will take the corner kick.

9 Jiri Slama (Jablonec) kanattan aydap saldy, biraq onyng pasy tosqauyl boldy.

9 Saidou Alioum (Jablonec) played a forward pass, but a defender blocked it.

7 Riga FC - Jablonec. Score: 0-0. Baba Musah (Riga FC) committed a foul on an opponent and Viktor Kopievsky signaled a foul.

6 Said Alium (Jablonec) and Antonin Rusek tried to break through the opponent's defense with a series of short passes, but a defender intervened to end the attack.

4 Riga FC seems to be finding their rhythm and controlling the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

2 Dominik Holly (Jablonec) took a hasty shot from long range and sent the ball over the crossbar.

1 The match has just started, the first half is underway.

01:02 Riga FC kicks off.

01:00 The match is delayed for a minute of silence.

01:00 The referee for today's match will be Viktor Kopiievskyi.

01:00 You can check the starting lineups of both teams in the match details.