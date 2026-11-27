In a match valid for the 4th round of the UEFA Conference League league phase, Switzerland's Lugano club visited the Czech Republic's Jablonec team and suffered a 0-2 defeat. In this encounter, Uzbek defender Behruz Karimov, who plays for Lugano, started in the main lineup and played the full 90 minutes of the match.

Match details: goals scored in the second half

First-half deadlock: During the first 45 minutes of the match, both teams played cautiously, and the score remained goalless until halftime.

Hosts' decisive strikes: In the second half, the Czech side increased the pressure — Sedlacek opened the scoring in the 70th minute, and Javo scored Jablonec's second goal in the 85th minute to seal the game.

Situation in the tournament table and match report