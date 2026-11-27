Lugano defeated by Jablonec away in match where Behruz Karimov played the full game
In a match valid for the 4th round of the UEFA Conference League league phase, Switzerland's Lugano club visited the Czech Republic's Jablonec team and suffered a 0-2 defeat. In this encounter, Uzbek defender Behruz Karimov, who plays for Lugano, started in the main lineup and played the full 90 minutes of the match.
Match details: goals scored in the second half
First-half deadlock: During the first 45 minutes of the match, both teams played cautiously, and the score remained goalless until halftime.
Hosts' decisive strikes: In the second half, the Czech side increased the pressure — Sedlacek opened the scoring in the 70th minute, and Javo scored Jablonec's second goal in the 85th minute to seal the game.
Situation in the tournament table and match report
Despite the defeat, Lugano remained in the upper part of the tournament table — in 6th place with 9 points. Jablonec, having won, increased their points tally to 5 and climbed to 16th place.
Indicators
Details
Competition stage
UEFA Conference League, 4th round
Match result
Jablonec 2:0 Lugano
Goals
Sedlacek (70'), Javo (85')
Behruz Karimov's participation
Started in the main lineup and played the full 90 minutes
Tournament position
Lugano — 6th place (9 points) / Jablonec — 16th place (5 points)
Jablonec lineup: Michelak, Sedidla (Novak, 87), Tekijaski, Pavlovic, Slama, Sedlacek, Okeke, Chanturishvili, Holly (Rusek, 60), Alium (Polidar, 90+2), Javo.
Lugano lineup: Ballmoos, Bichsel (Marques, 81), Mai, Papadopoulos, Alioski, Bislimi, Canducci (Moncada, 81), Behruz Karimov, Pihlström, Ajeti (Behrens, 81), Castro (Steffen, 63).
Do you think Behruz Karimov, who is gaining regular playing experience in the Swiss championship and European cups, can soon become one of the main defenders of the Uzbekistan national team?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the careers of Uzbek legionnaires playing abroad!
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