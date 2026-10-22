Olympiacos Piraeus vs Sparta Prague: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+2 Following the corner kick, the cross found Remo Freuler inside the box, and he directed the ball towards the right side of the goal. He was about to celebrate, but Jakup Surowczyk made a last-ditch save to keep the score level.

45+2 The referee blows the whistle for half-time and the players are heading to the dressing rooms.

45+2 Olympiacos Piraeus player Chiquinho has the chance to deliver the ball into the penalty area from a corner kick.

45+1 Panagiotis Retsos (Olympiacos Piraeus) got to the ball from the free kick and headed towards goal, but the defenders blocked it well. The goalkeeper didn't need to worry. Olympiacos Piraeus won a corner.

45 1 minute added to the match.

45+1 Referee Espen Eskas spots a foul by Ki-Jana Hoever (Sparta Prague) and doesn't hesitate to blow his whistle. Olympiacos Piraeus win a free-kick and will now have a chance to apply pressure in the opponent's box.

44 Josimar Alcócer (Sparta Prague) receives the ball and unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box, but it flies over the crossbar.

42 Olympiacos Piraeus is building an attack through a series of short passes.

40 Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos Piraeus) has the ability to launch long throw-ins deep into the penalty area, which can create very dangerous situations for his team.

38 Roman Masek (Sparta Prague) tested referee Espen Eskas's patience and was booked for his earlier late challenge.

37 Jota Silva (Olympiacos Piraeus) reacted well to the rebound and shot from outside the box, but couldn't get it through the bodies.

37 Chiquinho (Olympiacos Piraeus) plays a short corner.

36 Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos Piraeus) collected the ball after a corner and shot from outside the box, but a defender blocked it.

36 Chiquinho (Olympiacos Piraeus) steps up to take the corner kick and is expected to cross into the box.

35 Жота Силва (Олимпиакос Пирей) узоқ масофадан дарвоза томон зарба йўллади, аммо унинг уриниши ҳимоячилардан бири томонидан тўсиб қолинди. Манолис Салиакас (Олимпиакос Пирей) жарима майдончаси ичига ажойиб узатмани амалга оширди. Шунга қарамай, рақиб ҳимоячиси ҳушёрлик кўрсатиб, хавфни бартараф этди ва тўпни узоқлаштирди. Ҳакам бурчак зарбасини кўрсатди. Олимпиакос Пирей бурчак зарбасини амалга оширади.

34 Wonderful chance! Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos Piraeus) picked up the rebound inside the box, beat the defender, but his shot went over the crossbar.

34 Remo Freuler (Olympiacos Piraeus) shoots from outside the box, but a defender blocks the effort.

33 Chiquinho (Olympiacos Piraeus) takes the corner kick, but the opposing defenders clear the ball.

33 Jota Silva (Olympiacos Piraeus) passes to Remo Freuler, but he couldn't get past his marker inside the box. The ball goes out of play, and the linesman points to the corner flag. Corner kick for Olympiacos Piraeus.

32 5:3 – total shots statistics. Shots on target – 0:0.

31 Matyáš Vojta (Sparta Prague) fires a powerful shot towards the goal, but a defender bravely blocks it.

29 Jaroslav Zelený (Sparta Prague) receives a yellow card from the referee, as expected.

28 Hugo Sočůrek (Sparta Prague) tried to pass to Josimar Alcocer, but a defender intercepted the attempt.

27 Chiquinho (Olympiacos Piraeus) delivered a strong corner into the penalty area, but the ball was blocked by a defender.

26 Remo Freuler (Olympiacos Piraeus) reached a loose ball in the box, but his first-time shot went well wide of the left post.

25 That was a really nice passing sequence, but the final shot was missing. Left unmarked, Manolis Saliakas (Olympiacos Piraeus) met the precise corner kick and let fly from distance. He miscued completely and sent it into the stands.

25 Chiquinho (Olympiacos Piraeus) takes the corner kick.

25 Jota Silva (Olympiacos Piraeus) attempted to play a great pass to a teammate inside the box, but a defender did well to block the ball. Olympiacos Piraeus will take a corner kick.

24 Chiquinho provided a brilliant pass to Gelson Martins (Olympiacos Piraeus), but his shot from inside the box went just wide of the right post.

23 A brilliant cross into the penalty area by Gelson Martins (Olympiacos Piraeus) was blocked by the opposing defenders.

20 Jakub Surovčík blocked the cross by Jota Silva (Olympiacos Piraeus) and the attack was stopped.

19 Josimar Alcócer (Sparta Prague) shoots from outside the box, but the attempt is blocked. Martin Suchomel (Sparta Prague) receives the ball on the edge of the box and shoots, but a defender makes a brilliant block.

17 Santiago Eneme (Sparta Prague) dribbled past opponents, but the defender managed to dispossess him. Matej Jurasek (Sparta Prague) missed the target. The goalkeeper didn't move, watching the ball go past the right post. The keeper got lucky.

16 Possession stats: 56:44.

16 Great defending. Josimar Alcócer (Sparta Prague) tried to find Matej Jurasek inside the box, but the pass was blocked.

15 Jota Silva (Olympiacos Piraeus) shoots from outside the box, but mistimes his shot and it goes wide of the right post.

13 Roman Machek (Sparta Prague) delivered a great long pass forward, Matej Jurasek received the ball, but he couldn't beat his opponent and the attack was stopped.

12 Roman Yaremchuk (Olympiacos Piraeus) is flagged offside by the linesman, and while it was very close, it looks like the correct decision.

11 Martin Suchomel (Sparta Prague) attempted a sliding tackle to win the ball, but caught his opponent's leg. The referee blew his whistle for a foul.

10 Stefan Ortega (Olympiacos Piraeus) plays a long pass, but Jakub Surovcik easily gathers the ball.

8 Olympiacos Piraeus seems to be finding their rhythm and has taken control of the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

5 Josimar Alcocer (Sparta Prague) delivered a great pass into the penalty area, but one of the defenders cleared the danger.

3 Martin Suchomel (Sparta Prague) commits a foul on his opponent, but escapes without any punishment from the referee.

2 Gelson Martins (Olympiacos Piraeus) gave his all to reach the cross from the wing, but the pass was too long and went out of play. The ball is out of play. Sparta Prague will throw-in.

1 Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!

00:06 Olympiacos Piraeus gets the match underway.

00:06 Let's introduce the referee of today's match, he is Espen Eskas.

00:06 Before the match starts, you can check out the starting lineups for today's clash.