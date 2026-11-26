10 Lorenzo Pirola (Olympiacos) is penalized for holding. Chris Kavanagh awards a free kick.

8 A defender accidentally blocks the ball on the line after a snap shot from Gelson Martins (Olympiacos) inside the box following a precise through ball.

6 What a miskick from Ardon Jashari (AC Milan). He smashes a long-range volley straight into the stands.

5 Alphadjo Cisse (AC Milan) strikes from the edge of the box, but miskicks it well wide of the right post.

2 Remo Freuler (Olympiacos) fires from the edge of the box, but it's a poor effort that sails well over the bar.

1 The referee blows his whistle and we are underway.

22:47 AC Milan to kick off.

22:45 Today's match will be officiated by Chris Kavanagh.

22:45 Before kickoff, here are today's starting lineups.