Olympiacos Piraeus vs AC Milan: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Olympiacos Piraeus vs AC Milan. Kick-off: 26 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Olympiacos Piraeus starting lineup: 1. Ortega S., 19. Freuler R., 34. Gonzalez A., 20. Jota Silva, 10. Martins G., 70. Onyemaechi B., 27. Pedersen M., 5. Pirola L., 45. Retsos P. (captain), 8. Sa G., 4. Smajlovic Z.
Olympiacos Piraeus substitutes: 21. Bakoulas T., 6. Carmo D., 77. Filis C., 7. Fortounis K., 92. Georgakopoulos I., 2. Saliakas M., 91. Stournaras D., 71. Tiknizyan N., 89. Toufakis P., 11. Yaremchuk R.
Olympiacos Piraeus head coach: Alguacil I.
AC Milan starting lineup: 16. Maignan M. (captain), 70. Cisse A., 5. De Winter K., 13. Diawara S., 2. Estupinan P., 34. Gila M., 20. Hutchinson O., 30. Jashari A., 22. Moreira D., 12. Rabiot A., 9. Ramos G.
AC Milan substitutes: 28. Comotto C., 80. Musah Y., 40. Ossola L., 37. Pittarella M., 11. Pulisic C., 42. Terracciano F., 23. Tomori F., 96. Torriani L., 35. Vladimirov V.
AC Milan head coach: Amorim R.
- 10Lorenzo Pirola (Olympiacos) is penalized for holding. Chris Kavanagh awards a free kick.
- 8A defender accidentally blocks the ball on the line after a snap shot from Gelson Martins (Olympiacos) inside the box following a precise through ball.
- 6What a miskick from Ardon Jashari (AC Milan). He smashes a long-range volley straight into the stands.
- 5Alphadjo Cisse (AC Milan) strikes from the edge of the box, but miskicks it well wide of the right post.
- 2Remo Freuler (Olympiacos) fires from the edge of the box, but it's a poor effort that sails well over the bar.
- 1The referee blows his whistle and we are underway.
- 22:47AC Milan to kick off.
- 22:45Today's match will be officiated by Chris Kavanagh.
- 22:45Before kickoff, here are today's starting lineups.
- 22:45Welcome to our live text commentary! We'll bring you instant updates on all the action. Starting lineups coming up very soon.
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