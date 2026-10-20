Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague. Kick-off: 20 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Fenerbahce starting lineup: 31. Ederson, 15. Ake N., 7. Akturkoglu K., 70. Aydin O., 3. Brown A., 11. Greenwood M., 6. Guendouzi M., 91. Kante N., 19. Muriqi V., 27. Semedo N., 37. Skriniar M.
Fenerbahce head coach: Kartal I.
Slavia Prague starting lineup: 35. Markovic J., 20. Ayaosi E., 8. Kubiak O., 16. Moses D., 6. N'Guessan A., 30. Nowak W., 17. Provod L. (captain), 10. Sturm D., 15. Suleiman M., 27. Vlcek T., 4. Zima D.
Slavia Prague head coach: Trpisovsky J.
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