Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+1 Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth) broke through the defense into a shooting position, but his effort was blocked. The referee signaled for a corner. Bournemouth will have a chance to create danger in front of the opponent's goal.

45+1 3 minutes of stoppage time added.

45 Alvaro Rodriguez received a brilliant pass from Adam Smith (Bournemouth) inside the box, but a defender bravely stepped in to block the ball.

44 Adam Smith (Bournemouth) crossed into the box to find Julio Soler, but a defender intervened to clear the danger.

43 Bournemouth are showing great team play, controlling the ball with short passes. Patience is key if they want to find a gap in the defense and score.

41 Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) delivers a clever lofted pass to Lewis Cook, who controls it well but fails to beat the defenders and loses possession.

40 Alvaro Rodriguez (Bournemouth) rose highest from the corner to head towards goal, but the goalkeeper made a brilliant save to deny his effort under the bar.

40 Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) attempts to find a teammate with a corner kick.

40 Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth) tries to push forward, but the defender clears the ball. It's out for a corner to Bournemouth.

38 Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) failed to deliver a good ball from a long-range free kick. The opposition defense cleared it.

37 Game over for Tobias Guddal (Sparta Prague), he received a second yellow card and referee Erik Lambrechts showed him the red!

35 Bafodé Diakité (Bournemouth) rose above the defenders from a corner and headed the ball into the top corner. The long-range effort lacked power and the keeper saved it easily.

35 Goal! Ebrima Singateh (Sparta Prague) received the ball after a quick counter-attack, dribbled past the defenders, and scored a brilliant goal from close range to make it 1-0.

35 The referee points to the corner spot, and David Brooks (Bournemouth) steps up to take it.

34 James Hill (Bournemouth) attempted to find a teammate with a great pass, but the defenders reacted well to block it. The ball went out of play for a corner. Bournemouth will continue their attack.

34 Total shots are 6:5. 1:0 is the current count of shots on target.

33 Match: Sparta Prague - Bournemouth. Score: 0-0. Commentary: Ki-Jana Hoever (Sparta Prague) receives a yellow card for a foul.

31 Ebrima Singateh found Andrew Irving (Sparta Prague) in the box with a great pass, but he fired it over the bar.

30 Ki-Jana Hoever (Sparta Prague) is booked for a foul. An easy decision for Erik Lambrechts.

30 Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) misses the penalty! His shot hits the left post.

30 Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) takes responsibility and is already setting up the ball.

29 Wait! This might not be a penalty for Bournemouth, as the referee is checking the incident with VAR. Hopefully, it won't take long.

28 Ki-Jana Hoever (Sparta Prague) handled the ball inside the box. Penalty! Bournemouth are awarded a penalty.

28 David Brooks (Bournemouth) unleashed a thunderous strike. He controlled the pass, looked up, and fired from outside the box. It could have been tricky for the keeper, but the ball deflected off a defender and went wide.

28 Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) decided to speed up the game with a short corner.

27 Julio Soler (Bournemouth) failed to cross into the box, his attempt was blocked. The linesman made the right call, and Bournemouth will take a corner.

26 Ki-Jana Hoever (Sparta Prague) rose high to meet a brilliant corner kick and headed the ball towards the underside of the crossbar from the edge of the box. However, the effort was off-target and the goalkeeper gathered it easily.

26 Roman Macek (Sparta Prague) takes the corner kick.

25 Martin Suchomel (Sparta Prague) tried to pass from outside the box, but the defenders reacted quickly to clear the danger. Sparta Prague will now take a corner kick.

24 Josimar Alcocer (Sparta Prague) was caught offside during his run.

23 Andrew Irving (Sparta Prague) took the corner, but the goalkeeper did well to catch the ball.

23 Ki-Jana Hoever (Sparta Prague) chipped the ball over the defense to Sivert Mannsverk, but his attempt was blocked and cleared. Sparta Prague will take a corner.

22 Andrew Irving (Sparta Prague) took a dangerous free kick from outside the box. His beautiful strike headed for the left post, but Michele Di Gregorio made a brilliant save!

20 Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) committed a foul and the referee showed him a yellow card without hesitation.

20 Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) commits a foul and Erik Lambrechts blows the whistle. Sparta Prague gets a free kick, a good opportunity to score.

19 Josimar Alcocer (Sparta Prague) took a long-range shot, but it was blocked by a defender.

18 Jonathan Braut Brunes (Sparta Prague) made a run towards the goal, but the defender tracked back in time to win the ball.

16 Ball possession is 55:45.

14 Sivert Mannsverk (Sparta Prague) has the ability to launch long throw-ins deep into the penalty area, which can create dangerous situations for his team.

14 Ki-Jana Hoever (Sparta Prague) shot from outside the box, but his effort was blocked.

13 Martin Suchomel (Sparta Prague) delivered a brilliant low cross into the box, where Jonathan Braut Brunes was waiting. He tried to get past the defense, but a defender skillfully intercepted the ball.

12 Andrew Irving (Sparta Prague) delivered a great pass to Martin Suchomel, but Michele Di Gregorio neutralized the attack.

11 Ben Gannon-Doak (Bournemouth) sent a cross into the box, but it was too close to Jakub Surovčík and the goalkeeper gathered it.

11 Alvaro Rodriguez (Bournemouth) shoots from inside the box, but a defender somehow clears the ball.

10 Bournemouth are currently in control of the ball, stringing together accurate passes.

9 Josimar Alcócer (Sparta Prague) sent the ball into the box, but the opposing defenders cleared the danger.

7 David Brooks (Bournemouth) delivers the set-piece into the box, but the defenders clear it away.

6 That's a yellow card! Tobias Guddal (Sparta Prague) is unhappy with the decision, but from our point of view, it was a clear foul.

6 He should have scored! Jonathan Braut Brunes (Sparta Prague) received a short pass inside the box, but took too long to shoot and allowed the defender to clear.

4 The opposition gave Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) too much space and he fired from distance, but the ball went well wide of the left post and posed no threat.

3 Referee Erik Lambrechts spotted a foul by Alvaro Rodriguez (Bournemouth) and blew his whistle without hesitation.

2 Golden opportunity! Jonathan Braut Brunes (Sparta Prague) received the pass inside the box and found space to shoot. He missed the target, and the ball went just wide of the right post.

1 The match has just started.

22:47 Bournemouth gets the game underway.

22:45 The match is delayed due to a minute of silence.

22:45 The referee for today's match will be Erik Lambrechts.

22:45 You can check the starting lineups of both teams in the match details.