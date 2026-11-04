Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Slavia Prague vs Arsenal. Kick-off: 5 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Slavia Prague starting lineup: 29. Domchak N., 3. Holes T. (captain), 4. Zima D., 27. Vlcek T., 15. Suleiman M., 16. Moses D., 23. Sadilek M., 8. Kubiak O., 20. Ayaosi E., 10. Sturm D., 30. Nowak W.

Slavia Prague substitutes: 47. Barcot D., 2. Chaloupek S., 13. Chytil M., 22. Diakite T., 39. Jurasek D., 32. Kacor P., 42. Konecny M., 53. Kotrba M., 35. Markovic J., 6. N'Guessan A., 17. Provod L., 40. Rezek A.

Slavia Prague head coach: Trpisovsky J.

Arsenal starting lineup: 1. Raya D., 4. White B., 15. Konsa E., 6. Gabriel, 5. Hincapie P., 23. Merino M., 36. Zubimendi M., 41. Rice D. (captain), 20. Madueke N., 14. Gyokeres V., 10. Eze E.

Arsenal substitutes: 13. Arrizabalaga K., 39. Bruno Guimaraes, 33. Calafiori R., 56. Dowman M., 29. Havertz K., 49. Lewis-Skelly M., 30. Meslier I., 3. Mosquera C., 8. Odegaard M., 2. Saliba W., 12. Timber J., 17. Tzolis C.

Arsenal head coach: Arteta M.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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