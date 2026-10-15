Marseille vs Olympiacos Piraeus: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Marseille vs Olympiacos Piraeus. Kick-off: 16 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Marseille starting lineup: 12. De Lange J., 22. Weah T. (captain), 18. Meite B., 21. Aguerd N., 33. Emerson, 6. Nnadi T., 7. Gomes A., 8. Abdelli H., 48. Abdallah K., 11. Maupay N., 14. Paixao I.
Marseille substitutes: 74. Bezahaf K., 4. Egan-Riley C., 25. Garcia U., 9. Gouiri A., 77. Harit A., 42. Kamissoko N., 19. Kondogbia G., 46. Koum Mbondo A., 43. Mmadi T., 29. Moumbagna F., 40. Van Neck J., 92. Vermot T.
Marseille head coach: Genesio B.
Olympiacos Piraeus starting lineup: 1. Ortega S., 2. Saliakas M., 45. Retsos P. (captain), 5. Pirola L., 70. Onyemaechi B., 15. Puerta G., 32. Hezze S., 10. Martins G., 22. Chiquinho, 20. Jota Silva, 11. Yaremchuk R.
Olympiacos Piraeus substitutes: 6. Carmo D., 77. Filis C., 7. Fortounis K., 19. Freuler R., 34. Gonzalez A., 27. Pedersen M., 8. Sa G., 4. Smajlovic Z., 91. Stournaras D., 71. Tiknizyan N.
Olympiacos Piraeus head coach: Alguacil I.
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