Thun vs Hajduk Split: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+3 The referee's whistle blows to end the first half, and the players head down the tunnel.

45+1 Thun took the corner kick, but confident defending neutralized the scoring opportunity.

45+1 Fabio Fehr (Thun) plays a low cross into the box, but the defenders block it. The ball goes out of play and Thun win a corner.

45 At least 2 minutes will be added to the regular time.

44 Fabio Fehr (Thun) received the pass and shot from outside the box, but a defender blocked the ball.

42 Fabio Fehr (Thun) should have known that such a challenge is against the rules. He was far too reckless in the duel, leaving Jarred Gillett with no choice but to blow his whistle.

41 Halil Fayad (Hajduk Split) makes a rough challenge and Jarred Gillet blows his whistle for a foul.

40 Abdoulie Sanyang (Hajduk Split) sends a loose low ball into the box, but a defender blocks it. If that pass had reached, it most likely would have ended up in the back of the net.

38 The game is stopped as Michele Šego (Hajduk Split) is caught offside.

37 Nothing dangerous came from the corner as Abdoulie Sanyang (Hajduk Split) cleared the ball out of play. It's a goal kick for Thun.

36 Michele Šego (Hajduk Split) tried to find a teammate inside the penalty box with a great pass, but one of the defenders read the situation well and blocked the ball. The ball went out of play, and the linesman awarded a corner kick. Corner to Hajduk Split.

35 Šimun Hrgović (Hajduk Split) fires his shot over the crossbar.

34 Dalisson de Almeida (Hajduk Split) swings the corner into the box, but the defenders easily clear it away.

34 Marin Sotiček (Hajduk Split) found space at the edge of the box and struck hard towards the right corner, but Niklas Steffen made a brilliant two-handed save to deny him. Good play from Hajduk Split, resulting in a corner kick.

30 Jarred Gillet could not ignore Abdoulie Sanyang's (Hajduk Split) rough foul and blew his whistle.

28 Fabio Fehr (Thun) commits a foul, and the referee blows the whistle to stop play.

25 The ball deflected off a defender into the path of Furkan Dursun (Thun), who immediately shot from inside the box, but it went just wide of the right post.

24 Brighton Labeu missed a great chance to score. He went one-on-one with Toni Silić inside the box and tried to place it into the bottom center of the goal, but the goalkeeper made a brilliant save.

23 Dalisson de Almeida (Hajduk Split) delivers into the box, but a defender clears it. The ball goes out of play. Hajduk Split will take a corner.

23 Toni Silić (Hajduk Split) takes the corner kick, but the defenders clear it safely.

22 Brighton Labo burst into the penalty area, but couldn't find space to shoot. The ball went out for a throw-in, and Hajduk Split will restart play.

21 Fabio Fehr (Thun) takes the corner, but the opposing defenders clear the ball.

20 Khalil Fayad (Hajduk Split) commits a foul, and Jarred Gillett blows his whistle to signal the infringement.

19 Thun vs Hajduk Split match. Score: 0-1. Possession is 33:67.

17 Goal! Dalisson de Almeida (Hajduk Split) was first to the loose ball in the box and beat the goalkeeper with a precise shot into the bottom left corner. He makes it 0:1.

14 Hajduk Split players are exchanging short passes to break through the opponent's defense and launch a quick counter-attack.

13 Marin Sotiček (Hajduk Split) beat his opponents, but the defender managed to dispossess him.

11 Marin Sotiček (Hajduk Split) delivers a cross into the penalty area, but the defenders intercept the ball.

9 Jarred Gillett blows the whistle for a harsh foul by Jan Bamert (Thun) in the battle for the ball.

8 Brighton Labe (Thun) created space for himself and tried to cross into the box. However, a defender stuck a foot out at a crucial moment to clear the ball.

7 The linesman raised his flag. Furkan Dursun (Thun) is caught offside.

5 Jarred Gillett stopped play due to a tactical foul by Brighton Labeau (Thun).

4 Michele Šego (Hajduk Split) reached the cross inside the box and directed it towards the center of the goal, but Niklas Steffen was well positioned and easily saved it.

3 Abdoulie Sanyang (Hajduk Split) is down on the pitch after a foul, and medical staff have entered the field to treat him.

3 Olivier Mambwa (Thun) went down inside the box, but the referee waved away all player appeals.

2 Jarred Gillett has a clear view of the incident and blows the whistle for a foul by Furkan Dursun (Thun).

1 Today's game has just begun, enjoy the match!

00:01 The players are on the pitch, and Hajduk Split gets the match underway.

00:00 Today's match referee will be Jarred Gillett.

00:00 In the match details, you can check out the team lineups before the game starts.