Hajduk Split vs Ajax: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Hajduk Split vs Ajax. Kick-off: 15 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Hajduk Split starting lineup: 33. Silic T., 22. Acapandie M., 9. de Almeida D., 20. del Moral A., 8. Fayad K., 6. Hadzikadunic D., 32. Hrgovic S., 15. Maresic D., 7. Sanyang A., 11. Sego M. (captain), 23. Soticek M.
Hajduk Split substitutes: 18. Dendoncker L., 99. Fesyuk D., 3. Gabric R., 38. Hodak L., 26. Huram A., 10. Livaja M., 77. Martin C., 17. Melnjak D., 14. Raci R., 44. Stipica D., 16. Sutalo A., 5. Van Hoorenbeeck A.
Hajduk Split head coach: Garcia G.
Ajax starting lineup: 1. ter Stegen M., 4. Amrabat S., 99. Arokodare T., 15. Baas Y., 30. Bouwman A., 8. Brandt J., 6. Kehrer T., 18. Klaassen D. (captain), 68. Ouazane A., 21. Torrents J., 11. Tsygankov V.
Ajax substitutes: 67. Abdalla M., 43. Bounida R., 20. Edvardsen O., 62. El Hani A., 10. Gloukh O., 36. Janse D., 38. Marcos Leonardo, 24. Mokio J., 26. Paes M., 2. Rosa L., 5. Wijndal O.
Ajax head coach: Michel.
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