Univ. Craiova vs Egnatia: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

40 Thanks to a great block by the defender, Egnatia's corner kick resulted in no danger.

40 Guillem Jaime (KF Egnatia) delivered a great cross into the box, but a defender intercepted the ball and cleared the danger easily. The linesman made the right call, and Egnatia will take a corner kick.

37 Tudor Baluta (Univ. Craiova) shoots from outside the box with no other options, but it's a wasted effort as the ball goes over the bar. Goal kick for Egnatia.

36 The corner kick taken by Fernando Medeiros (KF Egnatia) did not create any danger.

35 Nikola Stevanovic (Univ. Craiova) receives a yellow card.

33 What a moment! Nicusor Bancu (Univ. Craiova) reached the ball and unleashed a powerful long-range strike. It was the right decision as it went into the bottom left corner. Mario Dajsinani is shaking his head in disbelief. The score is now 2:0.

32 Don Robertson blows the whistle. Daniel Adjei (KF Egnatia) commits a foul for dangerous play.

30 Universitatea Craiova to take the corner kick.

29 What a chance! Alexandru Cicaldau (Univ. Craiova) received a great pass and shot from close range, but missed a huge opportunity. He aimed for the bottom center of the goal, but Mario Dajsinani made a brilliant save.

27 Goal stands! It took referee Don Robertson a long time to confirm there was no offside. Univ. Craiova players can finally breathe a sigh of relief and celebrate.

27 Goal! Alexandru Cicaldau (Univ. Craiova) picks up the rebound in the box and fires into the bottom left corner. Score 1:0.

27 Attention! Referee Don Robertson wants to review the previous incident via VAR, most likely there was an offside in the build-up.

24 The assistant referee raised his flag and the referee blew his whistle. Alexandru Cicaldau (Univ. Craiova) put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

22 The linesman raised his flag as one of the Univ. Craiova players was offside.

20 Assad Al-Hamlawi (Univ. Craiova) is caught offside, the referee blows the whistle and stops the game.

17 Karim Loukili (KF Egnatia) shot from outside the box, but the ball went straight into the hands of Laurentiu Popescu.

16 Fernando Medeiros (KF Egnatia) took a shot, but the ball went wide of the right post.

14 Stefan Baiaram (Univ. Craiova) fired a powerful shot from outside the box, but the ball went over the crossbar.

13 Don Robertson blows the whistle as Eneo Bitri (KF Egnatia) kicks the opponent's leg instead of the ball.

11 Great attack, beautiful strike! Nicușor Bancu (Univ. Craiova) received a perfect pass after a lovely combination. His first-time shot from outside the box looked like it was going in, but it went just wide of the right post.

10 Alessandro Albanese (KF Egnatia) is pushing forward towards the goal, but the defender tracked back in time to win the ball.

7 Carlos Mora (Universitatea Craiova) committed a foul and Don Robertson blew his whistle.

5 Egnatia players are using excellent short passes and moving the ball very well. They are waiting for the right moment to break through the opponent's defense and strike on a quick counter-attack.

3 Daniel Adjei (KF Egnatia) received a precise pass and hit it first-time. However, it was a harmless shot as the ball went well wide of the left post.

1 Today's match has just started, enjoy the game!

01:02 The players are on the pitch and Egnatia kicks off.

01:00 Don Robertson will officiate today's match.

01:00 The starting lineups for both teams are out, you can check them out now.