Univ. Craiova vs Egnatia: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Univ. Craiova vs Egnatia. Kick-off: 6 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Univ. Craiova starting lineup: 21. Popescu L., 3. Romanchuk O., 24. Stevanovic N., 6. Screciu V., 17. Mora C., 16. Lameira J., 8. Baluta T., 11. Bancu N. (captain), 20. Cicaldau A., 9. Al Hamlawi A., 10. Baiaram S.
Univ. Craiova substitutes: 29. Basceanu L., 4. Cretu A., 22. Elisor S., 19. Heriberto Tavares, 30. Matei D., 1. Maxim A., 7. Nsimba S., 28. Rus A., 90. Sava R., 23. Teles, 31. Webster R.
Univ. Craiova head coach: Coelho F.
Egnatia starting lineup: 98. Dajsinani M., 22. Jaime G., 33. Bitri E., 24. Ajetovikj N., 29. Yago A., 6. Aleksi A. (captain), 17. Kryeziu A., 10. Albanese A., 7. Fernando Medeiros, 20. Loukili K., 2. Adjessa D.
Egnatia substitutes: 4. Aliyev Z., 80. Beqja L., 8. Diabate I., 13. Kacbufi A., 99. Montenegro J., 16. Ndreca E., 12. Puja B., 55. Smajli G., 1. Tandilashvili L.
Egnatia head coach: Dede N.
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