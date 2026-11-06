Twente vs Pafos: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

40 Goal! Lele (Pafos) converts his chance!

37 João Correia (Pafos) beat his marker, but couldn't keep the ball in play.

37 A beautiful attack between Twente and Pafos ended with a shot from Daouda Weidmann outside the box. However, the ball went straight to the center, and Radoslaw Majecki saved it easily.

34 The referee is firm and rightly shows a yellow card to Ruud Nijstad (Twente).

33 Wout Weghorst (Twente) found space and crossed into the box, but the pass lacked the precision to threaten the goal.

32 Lele (Pafos) made a very rough challenge on his opponent, and the referee whistled for a foul.

31 4:2 is the total number of shots by both teams. Let's look at the stats now: shots on target are 2:1.

30 Aske Adelgaard (Twente) crossed into the box, but Radoslaw Majecki came off his line to claim the ball.

29 Wout Weghorst (Twente) attempted to convert the cross, but his dangerous header from near the penalty area was brilliantly saved by Radoslaw Majecki.

28 Daouda Weidmann (Twente) delivered a dangerous cross from the corner, but none of his teammates could outjump the defenders.

28 Sondre Auklend (Twente) pushes forward towards the goal, but the defender tracks back in time to win the ball. The referee and his assistant award a corner kick. Twente will have a chance to create a dangerous opportunity.

25 Younes Taha (Twente) took the free kick, but the ball went well over the crossbar. It was a powerful strike, but lacked accuracy.

24 Nicholas Ioannou (Pafos) brings down his opponent. Michal Ocenas was right there, blows the whistle and signals a foul. Twente will take the free kick.

22 A long pass found Ramiz Zerrouki (Twente), who decided to test the keeper from distance. The shot was straight at the center, but Radoslaw Majecki reacted well to save it.

22 Bart van Rooij (Twente) delivered a precise cross into the box towards Wout Weghorst, but the striker couldn't reach the ball.

19 Daouda Weidmann (Twente) delivered a corner into the center, but the defenders blocked it.

18 Daouda Weidmann (Twente) took the free kick, but the ball was cleared. Twente forced a corner kick.

18 Referee Michal Ocenas spotted a foul by Ivan Sunjic (Pafos) and blew his whistle without hesitation. A free kick is awarded to Twente.

17 Possession is currently 78:22.

15 Ruud Nijstad (Twente) picked up the ball after a corner and shot from outside the box, but a defender blocked it.

15 Sondre Auklend (Twente) takes the corner short.

15 Sondre Auklend (Twente) tried to pass from outside the box, but the defenders reacted quickly to clear the danger. The linesman signaled for a corner, Twente will take the corner kick.

14 David Luiz (Pafos) is able to continue the game.

12 The game is temporarily stopped, David Luiz (Pafos) is injured and the medical team needs to come on.

11 Wout Weghorst (Twente) received a precise pass and went one-on-one with the keeper, firing towards the bottom right corner. But Radoslaw Majecki stayed alert and made a brilliant save.

9 Aske Adelgaard looked up and found Sondre Orjasæter (Twente) in space. He didn't hesitate and decided to test the keeper from distance, but the shot went just wide of the left post.

8 Joao Correia (Pafos) came so close! He received the ball near the edge of the box and fired a shot, but it went just inches wide of the right post.

5 Bart van Rooij (Twente) crossed the ball into the center, but a defender cleared it from the danger zone.

5 Bart van Rooij (Twente) has the ability to launch long throw-ins deep into the penalty area, which can create very dangerous situations for his team.

4 Twente players are controlling the ball and exchanging short passes. They are waiting for gaps to appear in the opponent's defense.

2 Vlad Dragomir (Pafos) found space for a shot, firing a powerful effort from distance towards the right post, forcing a great save from Joël Drommel.

2 Ken Sema (Pafos) went on a solo run, but a defender stopped him before he could create a dangerous chance.

1 The first half has started.

01:03 Pafos kicks off.

01:00 The match is delayed due to a minute of silence.

01:00 Michal Ocenas has been entrusted to officiate today's match.

01:00 The starting lineups for both teams are out, you can check them out now.