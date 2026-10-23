Sensation statement from Shohjahon Ergashev: “I will fight each and every one of you in turn”

Our compatriot, the knockout artist competing in the super lightweight division of professional boxing, Shohjahon Ergashev, has given a sharp and extremely firm response to the athletes who have been challenging him to a fight on social media in recent days.

Earlier, Kyrgyz mixed martial artist Abdurahman Abdurahmanov and well-known Azerbaijani fighter Emil Novruzov openly expressed their desire to face Shohjahon Ergashev and officially called him out. The Uzbek boxer did not delay in responding to these appeals, as well as the challenges coming from his compatriots.

«I don't even know who they are»: Ergashev's sharp reaction

Addressing the massive number of challenges coming his way, Shohjahon Ergashev openly stated that he does not hold a high opinion of his opponents' levels:

Thoughts on opponents: «A lot of people have challenged me. Honestly, I don't even know who they are;

Fighting in turn: Just be patient, I will fight each and every one of you in turn. Even if you line up 6-7 people against me, you won't have enough strength», — the boxer addressed the fighters.

Most of the challenges are coming from Uzbek fighters

According to Shohjahon, he has received more fight offers from athletes in Uzbekistan than from abroad:

Appeal to compatriots: «The most interesting part is that most of the challenges came not from other countries, but from our very own Uzbek fighters;

«Free sparring»: Look, let me hold my official fights with foreign fighters for now, and if you want, you can come to my training gym. I can beat you up right here for free», — Ergashev said.

Known for his uncompromising style and sharp statements, this declaration by Shohjahon Ergashev is causing widespread debate among the sports community and martial arts fans.