Shohjahon Ergashev kept his promise: One round was enough for Urvanov (video)

·206·Sport
Shohjahon Ergashev kept his promise: One round was enough for Urvanov (video)

Shohjahon Ergashev did not have a long fight in front of his fans in Tashkent. The Uzbek boxer had said several times before the main event that he would defeat his opponent in the first round — his prediction came true at the Humo Arena almost exactly as scripted.

Mark Urvanov could not even finish the first three minutes. After Ergashev's pressure and powerful punches, the referee stopped the fight, and the Uzbek athlete was awarded a victory by technical knockout.

The main fight at Humo Arena did not last long

On July 25, the All Stars professional boxing night was organized at the Humo Arena complex in Tashkent. In the main event of the tournament, Shohjahon Ergashev stepped into the ring against Russian Mark Urvanov. Before the fight, Urvanov had made sharp remarks to Ergashev, claiming he would defeat him.

However, in the ring, events unfolded according to a completely different scenario. Ergashev took the initiative from the very first gong, not allowing his opponent to find his distance or execute his plan.

Ergashev kept his promise: Urvanov suffered a technical knockout in the first round.

After a series of punches, the Russian boxer was in a state where he could not safely continue the fight. The referee intervened and ended the bout prematurely.

Quick victory in numbers

Key indicators

Result

Tournament

All Stars professional boxing night

Venue

Humo Arena, Tashkent

Main event

Shohjahon Ergashev — Mark Urvanov

Winner

Shohjahon Ergashev

Method of victory

Technical knockout

Round

First round

Ergashev's new record

27 wins, 2 losses

Urvanov's new record

26 wins, 9 losses, 2 draws

Before the fight, open sources had recorded Ergashev's record as 26–2 and Urvanov's as 26–8–2. Therefore, the results after the main event changed to 27–2 and 26–9–2, respectively.

What does this victory mean for Ergashev?

In 2023, Shohjahon Ergashev fought for the world title in the super lightweight division against IBF champion Subriel Matias. In that bout, the Puerto Rican boxer defended his belt.

For Ergashev, the quick victory over Urvanov is important for several reasons:

  • his 27th professional win was achieved;

  • his ability to deliver powerful punches was demonstrated once again;

  • the main event in Tashkent ended convincingly;

  • his claim for bouts against higher-level opponents has strengthened.

This result alone will not immediately lead Ergashev to a championship fight. However, to continue his career at a high level, he needed exactly this — a convincing, quick, and unquestionable victory.

Urvanov stopped again in front of Uzbeks

For Mark Urvanov, another fight in Tashkent ended in failure. The Russian boxer also lost prematurely in a bout against Shakhram Giyasov in November 2025. Previously, he had also failed to win in a fight against Khurshidbek Rasuljonov.

Before the clash with Ergashev, Urvanov made confident statements and heavily criticized his opponent. But one round was enough for the answer in the ring.

Now it's time for a bigger fight

Shohjahon Ergashev completed his task without wasting extra time. Now his next opponent will be of decisive importance: another interim fight or a big test against a boxer ranked high in world ratings?

The result at the Humo Arena showed one thing — Ergashev's punching power remains his main weapon. However, to fully return to the path to a championship, he will need to demonstrate this power against a high-level opponent as well.

Who do you think Shohjahon Ergashev should fight next? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the news about the quick victory with boxing fans on Telegram.

Boxer Mark Urvanov had "thrown stones" at Shohjahon Ergashev like this:

Shohjahon ErgashevMark UrvanovBoxingHumo ArenaAll Stars
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