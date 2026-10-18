Debut and verbal spat in the ring: Shohjahon Ergashev wins bare-knuckle fight

Famous Uzbek athlete Shohjahon Ergashev, a former challenger for a professional boxing world championship belt and known as a knockout artist, made a sharp turn in his career by stepping into the ring for the first time in bare-knuckle (kulachniy boy) fights.

Competing in the international IBA Nomad 16 tournament held in the capital city of Tashkent, our compatriot secured a brilliant victory against experienced Kazakh fighter Dastan Beken. However, a financial dispute and unexpected conflict that arose inside the octagon right after the fight became the main topic of the competition.

Full 3-round intensity: Unanimous decision of the judges

The clash, held according to bare-knuckle fighting regulations, featured a high tempo and bloody encounters:

Skill in debut: Shohjahon Ergashev maintained the advantage throughout the bout with his powerful punches and quick combinations;

Beken's resistance: The Kazakh opponent withstood the blows, preventing the fight from being stopped prematurely, and the 3-round clash went the full distance;

Unanimous victory: Based on the ends of the rounds, the panel of judges unanimously acknowledged the superiority of the Uzbek master of the leather glove, and Ergashev started his new sporting direction with a triumph.

"Will you give your purse?": The presenter's provocative question and commotion

During the post-match official interview, the situation unexpectedly escalated:

Inappropriate question from the presenter: Holding the microphone, the Kazakh presenter of the competition recalled that Ergashev had promised to knock out his opponent before the fight and asked a sharp and unusual question: "The promised knockout didn't happen, so will you give your purse to Dastan Beken or not?";

Shohjahon's firm response: Ergashev reacted sharply to the question, stating openly that financial matters would be resolved only with the League's management, and that his purse was several times higher than his opponent's;

Clash in the ring: Following these words, a disagreement escalated between the parties and the corners of the two fighters, resulting in a verbal spat that was calmed down through the intervention of the organizers.

This bright and sensational debut of Shohjahon Ergashev in the bare-knuckle fighting league has further increased interest in his future bouts.