Shohjahon Ergashev Throws an Unexpected Challenge at Shahram G‘iyosov

The tension between two stars of Uzbek professional boxing has finally reached its peak. After several days of verbal sparring, Shohjahon Ergashev responded to his rival Shahram G‘iyosov’s comments in an extremely sharp and surprising way — what unexpected statement did he make about Shahram?

Live on air: Ergashev’s open challenge

Shohjahon Ergashev openly addressed his rival through social media and the media, stressing that it was time to settle their arguments in the ring. In the knockout artist’s view, the era of wordplay and excuses is over.

“I told you directly on television: come and fight me. Don’t run away — we need to fight, and then we’ll see who is stronger. What’s the point of all this small talk?” said Shohjahon Ergashev.

The Uzbek derby: The state of two masters of the boxing glove

Indicator Shohjahon Ergashev Shahram G‘iyosov Style Fast puncher and aggressive knockout artist Technical, mobile and tactical boxer Position Calling him directly into the ring Opposes Ergashev’s claims Demand “Face each other without running away” Assessing the situation in his own favor

Is there a risk of quitting boxing?

In the final part of his statement, Shohjahon made an even more surprising suggestion for fans. He hinted that G‘iyosov might completely withdraw from this confrontation:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he soon said that he had quit boxing,” said Shohjahon Ergashev.

The statement caused a major stir among Uzbek boxing fans, further fueling interest in a potential derby.

Who do you think would win if this super fight were made: knockout artist Shohjahon or technical boxer Shahram?

Leave your prediction in the comments and send this statement immediately to your friends who love boxing!