Shohjahon Ergashev issues an open challenge to Shahobiddin Egamov for the Nomad belt

·13·Sport
Shohjahon Ergashev issues an open challenge to Shahobiddin Egamov for the Nomad belt

Renowned professional boxing star Shohjahon Ergashev made an unexpected statement, expressing his readiness to step into the ring for a championship belt in the Nomad League. Known for his sharp and candid opinions, our master of the squared circle chose another Uzbek athlete — Shahobiddin Egamov — as his next target.

Ergashev disclosed details of the sparring sessions they previously had in the gym, maximizing the intrigue ahead of a potential future bout.

«We have sparred ten times»: A sensational statement from Ergashev

Recalling past training sessions with Egamov, Shohjahon Ergashev sharply criticized his opponent's level:

  • One-round endurance: «We have sparred over 10 times in the gym with Egamov, who fights for the championship belt in the 65 kg weight class. However, he couldn't even endure a single round with me. I can easily say this right to his face», Ergashev emphasized;

  • Bare-knuckle conflict: According to the athlete, a minor conflict had previously arisen between them. At that time, Egamov invited him to face off bare-knuckle («kulachka»), and Shohjahon accepted the challenge without a moment's hesitation;

  • Weight is not an issue: Ergashev stated that his main fighting weight is 63 kg, but he can also comfortably compete in the 65 kg division, and this poses no difficulty for him.

The plan: Victory over Dastan and an immediate championship fight

Shohjahon also shared his near-future plans and ambitions in the Nomad League:

  • A short path to a title fight: «If I defeat Dastan and everything goes as planned, based on my name and reputation, the league could offer me a championship bout in my very next fight», says the boxer;

    • Threat to two divisions: Ergashev openly challenged the reigning champions not only in the 65 kg but also in the 70 kg weight category.

When might the fight take place?

So far, organizers have not officially announced a clash between Shohjahon Ergashev and Shahobiddin Egamov.

However, considering Ergashev's sharp statements and the high interest among Uzbek fans, the Nomad promotion is expected to soon undertake organizing this intense, principal confrontation.

Shohjahon ErgashevShahobiddin EgamovNomad League65 kg weight
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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