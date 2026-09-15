Shohjahon Ergashev challenges Kazakh star Daniyar Yeleusinov to a ring battle: What was the response?

The most anticipated and long-discussed hot confrontation in the Central Asian boxing world has reignited. Famous Uzbekistan knockout artist Shohjahon Ergashev (26-2, 23 KO) has officially announced that he is fully ready to fight renowned Kazakh boxing master, Rio 2016 Olympic champion, and undefeated professional ring fighter Daniyar Yeleusinov (13-0, 8 KO). According to Ergashev, he received an offer from a new international format — the "IBA Nomad" league to hold this principled bout, and he agreed without any hesitation.

However, Daniyar Yeleusinov's response to this challenge escalated relations even further. The Kazakh boxing master accused the Uzbek boxer of taking advantage of the situation to score cheap points. According to Yeleusinov, Ergashev is deliberately issuing this challenge while knowing that his opponent has an active exclusive contract with the prestigious Zuffa (a boxing organization owned by UFC owners) and cannot step into the ring in other promotions.

So, can the mega-fight between the best boxers of the two neighboring countries actually take place, how does Zuffa's contract serve as an obstacle for Yeleusinov, and who would win this bout in the IBA Nomad arena?

"IBA Nomad" offer and Shohjahon Ergashev's firm stance

The official statement made by the Uzbekistan knockout artist regarding the fight:

Instantly accepted offer: "An offer came from the IBA Nomad league to fight Olympic champion Daniyar Yeleusinov. I agreed immediately without a second thought," said Shohjahon Ergashev;

"Even if he's an Olympic champion, I will fight": The Uzbek boxer stated that he is not intimidated at all by his opponent's titles and undefeated professional ring streak, but rather eager to clash with a strong opponent;

23 terrifying knockouts: Ergashev, who finished 23 out of his 26 career wins ahead of schedule, expresses confidence in his devastating punches for this clash as well.

Daniyar Yeleusinov's rejection: Zuffa contract and accusations

The sharp reaction of the Kazakh Olympic champion on social media:

"He's speaking knowing I can't step into the ring": Daniyar Yeleusinov accused Ergashev of insincerity on his Instagram page: "At first, he said he wouldn't fight me. Now he's speaking out knowing that I cannot step into the ring..."

Legal obstacle with Zuffa: Yeleusinov explained that he currently has a strict contract with the prestigious Zuffa promotion, and therefore does not have the right to compete in other leagues (specifically under the IBA banner);

13-0 record and championship status: Daniyar, who has yet to lose in professional boxing, evaluated his opponent's move as an attempt to gain publicity and public attention.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan boxing derby: The mega-fight fans are waiting for

The significance of this doubly interesting confrontation:

Principled clash: Against the backdrop of the constant rivalry between the Uzbek and Kazakh boxing schools, the Ergashev-Yeleusinov fight could become one of the most commercially successful sporting events in Central Asia and the CIS region;

Clash of styles: Ergashev's aggressive, relentless forward-moving puncher style will be a true test against Yeleusinov's technique-rich, defensive, and highly intelligent Olympic school;

Promoter business: Although there are legal restrictions, if IBA and Zuffa parties can reach a financial compromise, this bout could be organized in large arenas in the near future.

This controversy between Shohjahon Ergashev and Daniyar Yeleusinov has once again excited professional boxing fans, raising interest in a clash between the two athletes to its peak.

In your opinion, if the fight between Shohjahon Ergashev and Daniyar Yeleusinov is actually organized, which boxer will win — will the Uzbek puncher's powerful knockout punch bring victory, or the Kazakh Olympic champion's supreme technique? Do you consider Daniyar's statement regarding the Zuffa contract to be justified? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this intense boxing world battle with all boxing fans and friends!