Former England striker Emile Heskey Manchester United in the summer transfer window Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez could turn them into genuine Premier League title contenders. He believes the Argentine star can further strengthen the team and become a key figure in leading them to the pinnacle of domestic football, according to Goal.com. reported ,

In an interview with BoyleSports, Heskey Manchester United noted that the midfield department needs further improvement. Following Casemiro's departure and Manuel Ugarte's severe injury, Michael Carrick's coaching staff has been forced to search for new players in this area.

Youri Tielemans was signed from Aston Villa

Andrey Santos joined from Chelsea

A total of 85 million pounds was spent on the two players

Enzo Fernandez transfer and title chances

Nevertheless,management intends to strengthen the midfield even further. Valued at 120 million pounds,midfielder Enzo Fernandez has caught the Red Devils' attention after expressing his desire to leave the club in the summer. Emile Heskey believes this particular player is the most suitable replacement for Casemiro.

"If they manage to get him, Manchester United I believe they can fight for the title," Heskey said. Notably, the club has not won the English Premier League since 2013. However, Michael Carrick's side finishing third last season has sparked new hopes at Old Trafford.

Expanded transfer plans

It is noted thatbesides Enzo Fernandez, talented midfielders such as Alex Scott, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, and Manu Kone remain on the radar. The team is also monitoring left-backs like Lewis Hall or Myles Lewis-Skelly to provide competition for Luke Shaw.

Emile Heskey concluded by adding that the club has always had good players, but previous managers' tactical systems did not always suit them. He emphasized that if the right system is found, Manchester United still Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool has every opportunity to fully compete for the championship.