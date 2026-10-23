What rating did Behruz Karimov receive in the match against Getafe? (Details)

In the 2nd round of the UEFA Conference League league phase, Switzerland's «Lugano» club achieved a major and sensational 5:2 away victory against La Liga representative «Getafe» in Spain.

In this match, Uzbekistan national team midfielder Behruz Karimov also took to the pitch, contributing to the crucial victory. The influential international statistical platform Flashscore published its rating of the Uzbek legionnaire's performance in this match.

Karimov's minutes on the field and his rating

Our compatriot quickly adapted to the match tempo and helped his team maintain their advantage in the final minutes:

Substitution time: Behruz Karimov came on as a substitute in the 75th minute of the match and played until the final whistle;

Flashscore rating: The statistical portal rated the Uzbek midfielder's performance on the field with 6.4 points ;

Compared to teammates: While experienced Ezgjan Alioski, who came on at the same time as Karimov, received 6,3 points, Hannes Delcroix, who played in the starting lineup, also settled for 6.3 points.

Highest and lowest ratings in the «Lugano» squad

The players received the following ratings for the Swiss team's productive away performance:

Man of the match: Striker Albian Ajeti , who scored a brace, received the highest rating of 9.0 points ;

Kevin Behrens: The forward who came off the bench to score the fifth goal was awarded 7.7 points;

Other ratings: Martim Marques received 6.1 points, while the lowest rating in the team was given to midfielder Anto Grgić (5.3 points).

Situation in the competition and the next opponent