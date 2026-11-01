Behruz Karimov takes the pitch against Basel: Lugano secures a crucial victory

·78·Sport
Behruz Karimov takes the pitch against Basel: Lugano secures a crucial victory

In the 12th round of the Swiss Super League, league leaders Lugano hosted one of the country's most renowned clubs, Basel, at home, securing a vital 2-1 victory.

Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov came off the bench in this crucial match, contributing to his team's efforts to maintain their winning lead.

Intensity in the first half: 3 goals and decisive moments

The match at the AIL Arena started at a high pace:

  • Quick goals (10th and 27th minutes): The hosts started the match actively, opening the scoring in the 10th minute thanks to a precise strike from dos Santos. In the 27th minute, Chiminyani doubled the lead — 2-0;

  • Basel's response (37th minute): The visitors, refusing to give up, managed to narrow the gap with a goal from Otele in the 37th minute — 2-1;

  • Karimov's entry into the match (73rd minute): In the second half, with the aim of strengthening the defense and repelling pressure, the coaching staff brought on our compatriot Behruz Karimov in the 73rd minute. The defender acted reliably for the remainder of the time, participating in securing the victory.

A 9-point lead in the tournament table

This success has further brightened Lugano's path toward the championship:

  • Lugano: Having reached 34 points, the hosts have solidified their 1st-place position, now leading their closest pursuer, Young Boys, by a full 9 points;

  • Basel: With 14 points, the visitors dropped to 7th place in the league table following the defeat.

Match report:

  • Swiss Super League. 12th round

  • Lugano — Basel 2-1

  • Date and venue: November 1, AIL Arena

  • Goals: dos Santos 10, Chiminyani 27 — Otele 37.

Lugano lineup:

von Ballmoos, Papadopoulos, Mai, Delcroix (Bisshel, 51), Grgic, Zanotti, Bislimi, dos Santos (Pilstrom, 75), Chiminyani, Moncada (Castro 21, KARIMOV 73), Berens (Ajeti, 73).

Behruz KarimovLuganoBaselSwiss Super League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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