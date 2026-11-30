Lugano, the leaders of the Swiss championship, suffered an unexpected setback in the 15th round. The team drew 2:2 away against Luzern. Interestingly, the hosts managed to take a point from the league leaders despite losing a player as early as the 7th minute of the match.

Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov also participated in the match. He came on as a substitute for Lugano in the 68th minute.

Luzern did not surrender even after the red card

The match held at the Termoplan Arena started very difficultly for the hosts. Luzern player Mikolayevski was sent off as early as the 7th minute. Despite this, Lugano was unable to capitalize on their numerical advantage to secure a victory.