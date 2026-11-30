Lugano fails to beat 10-man opponent in match featuring Behruz Karimov
Lugano, the leaders of the Swiss championship, suffered an unexpected setback in the 15th round. The team drew 2:2 away against Luzern. Interestingly, the hosts managed to take a point from the league leaders despite losing a player as early as the 7th minute of the match.
Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov also participated in the match. He came on as a substitute for Lugano in the 68th minute.
Luzern did not surrender even after the red card
The match held at the Termoplan Arena started very difficultly for the hosts. Luzern player Mikolayevski was sent off as early as the 7th minute. Despite this, Lugano was unable to capitalize on their numerical advantage to secure a victory.
In the 26th minute, Chiminyani put the visitors ahead. However, at the end of the first half, Di Giusto converted a penalty to restore balance. Two minutes later, dos Santos put Lugano in front again — 1:2.
Second penalty denies the leaders a win
In the 84th minute of the match, Di Giusto successfully converted another penalty, bringing the score to 2:2. The score remained unchanged for the remainder of the game.
Thus, Lugano failed to defeat their opponent, who played with one man down for over an hour.
Behruz Karimov entered the pitch in the 68th minute, replacing dos Santos. The Uzbek defender helped his team in the final stages of the match.
Lugano maintains the lead
Following the draw, Lugano retained their lead in the Swiss Super League table with 38 points. Second-placed Young Boys have 34 points. Luzern is in seventh place with 17 points.
Swiss Super League. 15th round
Luzern — Lugano — 2:2
Goals: Di Giusto (40, penalty, 84, penalty) — Chiminyani (26), dos Santos (42).
Red card: Mikolayevski (7, Luzern).
Date: November 29. Stadium: Termoplan Arena.
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