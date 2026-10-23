In match where Behruz Karimov played, «Lugano» scores 5 goals against «Getafe» in Madrid

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In match where Behruz Karimov played, «Lugano» scores 5 goals against «Getafe» in Madrid

One of the biggest European sensations of the week was recorded in the 2nd round of the UEFA Conference League league phase. Switzerland's «Lugano», visiting Spain to face strong La Liga representative «Getafe», unexpectedly routed their opponent with a score of 5:2.

For Uzbek football fans, the notable aspect was that our national team defender Behruz Karimov directly participated in this historic victory.

Quick goal, comeback, and intense first half

The match near Madrid started with unexpected tempo and a scoreline that changed within minutes:

  • Spaniards' opening strike: Just in the 2nd minute of the match, Ivan Azón put «Getafe» ahead;

  • «Lugano»'s response goals: Before the hosts could even finish celebrating their goal, Albian Ajeti restored parity right in the 3rd minute. 4 minutes later, in the 7th minute, Yanis Cimignani put the visitors ahead, while in the 26th minute Ajeti celebrated a brace, ensuring the Swiss went into halftime with a 3:1 lead.

5:2 and Behruz Karimov's appearance on the pitch

In the second half, «Lugano» did not ease the pressure either:

  • Goals sealing the victory: In the 50th minute, Uran Bislimi made it 4:1. In the 74th minute, hosts' forward Borja Mayoral managed to narrow the deficit (2:4);

  • Our legionary's action: Following «Getafe»'s goal, in the 75th minute, Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov was brought on as a substitute to strengthen the defense and played reliably until the end of the match;

  • The final point: In the added 90+2nd minute, Kevin Behrens put the final nail in the coffin — 5:2.

«Getafe» — «Lugano» 2:5 (Match summary)

  • Competition: UEFA Conference League, league phase, 2nd round;

  • Goals: Ivan Azón (2), Borja Mayoral (74) — Albian Ajeti (3, 26 brace), Yanis Cimignani (7), Uran Bislimi (50), Kevin Behrens (90+2).

After the major and confident victory on Spanish soil, «Lugano» brought their points to 6 and climbed directly to 2nd place in the Conference League overall standings.

UEFA Conference LeagueBehruz KarimovLuganoGetafe
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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