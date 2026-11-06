The voice of Uzbek football in European cups: Behruz Karimov records an assist in the Conference League

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The voice of Uzbek football in European cups: Behruz Karimov records an assist in the Conference League

In the 3rd round of the UEFA Conference League, Swiss club Lugano hosted Lithuania's Kauno Zalgiris and secured a convincing 3-0 victory.

This match held special significance for Uzbek football fans: our compatriot Behruz Karimov, playing for Lugano, stood out with an excellent performance in the European cup match and provided an assist.

"Blitzkrieg" in the first half: All goals within 32 minutes

The Swiss side took full initiative from the opening minutes and decided the fate of the match in the first half:

  • Quick goals: The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute thanks to a precise strike by Yanis Cimignani. 13 minutes later, in the 24th minute, the experienced Ezgjan Alioski doubled the lead (2-0);

  • Decisive pass from Karimov: In the 32nd minute of the match, Behruz Karimov continued a brilliant attack with an assist, and after his pass, Daniel dos Santos found the back of the net to make it 3-0;

  • Confident finish: Having answered all questions in the first half, Lugano maintained complete dominance in the second half as well.

Lugano is the absolute leader of the tournament table

This major victory propelled the Swiss club to the top of the overall standings:

  • 100 percent result: Lugano has won all 3 of its opening matches in the Conference League league phase, collecting a maximum of 9 points;

  • 1st place and consistency: The team, showing stable performance, is the sole leader in the overall tournament table.

Match report: UEFA Conference League, 3rd round

Lugano (Switzerland) – Kauno Zalgiris (Lithuania) 3-0 (3-0)

  • Goals: Yanis Cimignani (11), Ezgjan Alioski (24), Daniel dos Santos (32).

  • Assist: Behruz Karimov (32).

Such confident steps by young Uzbek talents on European pitches are opening new horizons for the development of our national football.

Behruz KarimovUEFA Conference LeagueLugano
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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