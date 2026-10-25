5-goal thriller from Behruz Karimov's team: Lugano wins away

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5-goal thriller from Behruz Karimov's team: Lugano wins away

Playing away in the 11th round of the Swiss Championship, Lugano put on a real goal-scoring show against Thun, securing an important 3:2 victory.

Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov started the match from the first minutes and played the full 90 minutes, making a worthy contribution to his team's success.

Five goals and tension until the final seconds

The match was marked by uncompromising attacks and a fast pace:

  • Minute 34: Moncada opens the scoring: Breaking through the hosts' defense, Lugano took the lead thanks to a precise shot by Moncada (0:1);

  • Minute 37: Hosts' response: Thun player Zukit restored parity three minutes later (1:1);

  • Minutes 49 and 76: Lugano's dominance: Increasing their activity in the second part of the game, the guests scored first through Bislimi, and later through substitute Aeti, bringing the score to 1:3;

  • Minute 88: Penalty and tense finish: Near the end of the match, hosts' forward Braski accurately converted an 11-meter penalty kick to narrow the gap (2:3), but Behruz Karimov and his partners held the defense firm and preserved the victory.

Standings: 31 points and sole leadership

These earned three points put Lugano in an even more comfortable position in the championship race:

  • 1st place in the standings: After this triumph, Lugano brought its points tally to 31, retaining absolute leadership in the Swiss Championship;

  • Reliable performance of our legionnaire: Defender Behruz Karimov's consistent performances in the starting lineup are becoming one of the decisive factors for the club's defensive line.

Match sheet:

Swiss Championship. Round 11

Thun — Lugano 2:3

  • Goals: Zukit 37, Braski 88 (pen.) — Moncada 34, Bislimi 49, Aeti 76.

  • Thun: Steffen, Fohr, Passavant (Kajt, 46), Burgi, Strannegard, Reichmuth (Ilic, 81), Roth, Zukit, Meyer (Crystal, 74), Dursun (Christoffersson, 65), Labo (Braski, 81).

  • Lugano: von Ballmoos, Kelvin (Dos Santos, 46), Mai, Delcroix, Behruz Karimov, Cimignani, Grgic, Pilstrom (Zanotti, 46), Bislimi (Cancellieri, 84), Behrens (Aeti, 73), Moncada (Marques, 60).

Behruz KarimovLuganoSwiss Championship
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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