Playing away in the 11th round of the Swiss Championship, Lugano put on a real goal-scoring show against Thun, securing an important 3:2 victory.

Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov started the match from the first minutes and played the full 90 minutes, making a worthy contribution to his team's success.

Five goals and tension until the final seconds

The match was marked by uncompromising attacks and a fast pace:

Minute 34: Moncada opens the scoring: Breaking through the hosts' defense, Lugano took the lead thanks to a precise shot by Moncada (0:1);

Minute 37: Hosts' response: Thun player Zukit restored parity three minutes later (1:1);

Minutes 49 and 76: Lugano's dominance: Increasing their activity in the second part of the game, the guests scored first through Bislimi, and later through substitute Aeti, bringing the score to 1:3;

Minute 88: Penalty and tense finish: Near the end of the match, hosts' forward Braski accurately converted an 11-meter penalty kick to narrow the gap (2:3), but Behruz Karimov and his partners held the defense firm and preserved the victory.

Standings: 31 points and sole leadership

These earned three points put Lugano in an even more comfortable position in the championship race:

1st place in the standings: After this triumph, Lugano brought its points tally to 31 , retaining absolute leadership in the Swiss Championship;

Reliable performance of our legionnaire: Defender Behruz Karimov's consistent performances in the starting lineup are becoming one of the decisive factors for the club's defensive line.

Match sheet:

Swiss Championship. Round 11

Thun — Lugano 2:3