In the 14th round of the Swiss Championship, league leaders Lugano secured a hard-fought victory over Grasshopper at their home ground, the AIL Arena — 2:1.

The second half of the match saw a flurry of goals: in the 51st minute, dos Santos put the hosts in front. Although Bettkober equalized in the 71st minute, Castro's precise effort in the 83rd minute secured three crucial points for Lugano.

Behruz Karimov and the league table situation

Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov missed this encounter due to a suspension caused by an accumulation of yellow cards.