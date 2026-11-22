Winning goal in the 83rd minute: How did Lugano triumph in the match without Behruz Karimov?
In the 14th round of the Swiss Championship, league leaders Lugano secured a hard-fought victory over Grasshopper at their home ground, the AIL Arena — 2:1.
The second half of the match saw a flurry of goals: in the 51st minute, dos Santos put the hosts in front. Although Bettkober equalized in the 71st minute, Castro's precise effort in the 83rd minute secured three crucial points for Lugano.
Behruz Karimov and the league table situation
Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov missed this encounter due to a suspension caused by an accumulation of yellow cards.
Following this victory, Lugano reached 37 points, strengthening their lead in the championship and moving 6 points clear of second-placed Young Boys. Grasshopper remains in 10th place with 11 points.
Statistics
Lugano
Grasshopper
Final score
2
1
Goals
dos Santos (51'), Castro (83')
Bettkober (71')
League position / Points
1st place (37 points)
10th place (11 points)
Match details
Swiss Super League. 14th round
Lugano — Grasshopper 2:1
November 21, AIL Arena
Goals: dos Santos (51), Castro (83) — Bettkober (71).
Do you think the return of Behruz Karimov will further increase the reliability of Lugano's defensive line in their upcoming matches on the path to the championship? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…