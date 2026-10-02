«The World Cup changed us completely»: Behruz Karimov on the youth revolution in the national team

The Uzbekistan national team secured a bright 4:1 victory against Syria, giving fans a true football celebration! After the match, the team's reliable defender Behruz Karimov gave an open interview, speaking enthusiastically about the unexpected drive of the new generation in the national team, the invaluable lessons learned from the World Cup held overseas, and the upcoming decisive test against Asian powerhouse South Korea. So, how is our rejuvenated national team defeating opponents one after another, and what plans have been made ahead of the Asian Cup?

Victory over Syria and the new wave in the national team

Behruz Karimov specifically noted that the internal atmosphere and competition within the team have sharply increased:

Special tactical plan: The opponent was thoroughly analyzed in every aspect, and taking to the pitch solely with the goal of winning yielded results;

Intense motivation of the youth: The fact that the team was significantly rejuvenated lit a fire in the players' eyes;

Expanded competition arena: Not only those called up to the national team, but also other young talents who are candidates for the national team are working tirelessly to prove themselves;

No stopping: In subsequent matches as well, regardless of who the opponent is, this kind of uncompromising struggle will continue.

World Cup experience and the march toward the Asian Cup

«We gathered enough experience at the World Cup held overseas and, God willing, we applied this experience and saw sufficient results. Now we are preparing well for the Asian Cup. South Korea is a sufficiently strong national team, and there is a lot to learn from them as well,» the defender emphasized.

The vast experience gathered against the world's best teams during the World matches has dramatically increased the mental confidence of our players.

Main highlights of Behruz Karimov's interview

Direction / Topic Player's conclusion Future goal and perspective Match against Syria (4:1) «We prepared seriously and went out for the victory» Continuing to thoroughly study each opponent Youth in the team «The team has rejuvenated, there is enough motivation and enthusiasm» Healthy and strong competition for the starting lineup World Cup effect «We gained great experience from the World Cup overseas» Fully utilizing this experience at the Asian Cup Match against South Korea The opponent is very strong and much can be learned from them Putting up serious resistance against the powerhouse

In your opinion, will our new, tempered in the World Cup and rejuvenated national team be able to defeat South Korea and prove that they are unrivaled in Asia? How do you assess Behruz Karimov's performance?

Leave your analyses and thoughts in the comments and send this hot interview of our national team to all football fans via Telegram!