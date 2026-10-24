Goal rain in Serie A 8th round: Monza's resistance broken in Turin

In another match of the 8th round of the Italian Serie A, Turin's «Torino» club hosted «Monza» on their home turf. In a tense and fierce battle that turned into a real goal-scoring show for the fans, the hosts clinched a dramatic comeback victory with a score of 3:2.

This success allowed the team from Turin to close in on the upper part of the standings.

Match progression: Taking the lead and the guests' quick response

The match initially started with the hosts' dominance:

First goal: In the 39th minute of the match, Kian Fitz-Jim opened the scoring with an accurate shot, putting «Torino» ahead (1:0);

Quick equalizer in the second half: Returning from the break, the guests responded already in the 47th minute — Gustavo Varela hit the «Torino» net, bringing intrigue back to the match (1:1).

Decisive blows: Belghali and Vlasic secure the victory

After conceding the goal, the Turin side increased their activity again:

Taking the lead for the second time: In the 61st minute, Rafik Belghali scored the hosts' second goal, putting his team ahead in the score once more (2:1);

Vlasic's crucial goal: In the 72nd minute, experienced Croatian midfielder Nikola Vlasic extended the lead to two goals, laying a solid foundation for the hosts' victory (3:1);

Late-game intrigue: In the stoppage time added by the referee (90), Patterson scored «Monza»'s second goal and narrowed the gap, but the remaining time was not enough for the guests to escape defeat (3:2).

Standings situation: «Torino» rises to 8th place

The earned 3 points improved the position of the Turin team:

«Torino»: Increasing their points tally to 13 , they rose to 8th place in the Serie A standings;

«Monza»: Remains in 14th place in the league table with 7 points.

Match protocol:

Serie A. 8th round

«Torino» — «Monza» 3:2