Torino vs Como: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·25·Sport
Torino vs Como: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Serie A: Torino vs Como. Kick-off: 28 October, 00:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Torino starting lineup: 20. Lucas Perri, 23. Coco S., 44. Ismajli A., 15. Comuzzo P., 45. Belghali R., 28. Fitz-Jim K., 21. Braganca D., 10. Vlasic N. (captain), 77. Cacciamani A., 18. Simeone G., 19. Adams C.

Torino substitutes: 7. Aboukhlal Z., 3. Biraghi C., 22. Casadei C., 5. Comert E., 66. Gineitis G., 6. Ilkhan E., 17. Kulenovic S., 26. Mascardi D., 11. Oristanio G., 2. Patterson N., 9. Pellegri P., 76. Siviero L., 91. Zapata D.

Torino head coach: Abate I.

Como starting lineup: 97. Sanchez R., 27. Couto Y., 4. Ramon J., 2. Kempf M. O., 3. Valle A., 5. Perrone M., 6. Milla L., 7. Da Cunha L. (captain), 10. Paz N., 8. Caqueret M., 9. Douvikas A.

Como substitutes: 42. Addai J., 20. Baturina M., 1. Butez J., 13. Dossena A., 18. Goldaniga E., 16. Kaiki, 53. Kambwala W., 15. Lahdo A., 54. Papaccioli M., 21. Ricci S., 22. Vigorito M.

Como head coach: Fabregas C.

Live report LIVE
10
The corner kick taken by Giovanni Simeone (Torino) was cleared in a hurry.
9
Rafik Belghali (Torino) made a brilliant solo run, dribbled past two defenders and shot in front of the keeper. Robert Sanchez made a great save to deny the ball heading for the bottom right corner. Corner kick. Torino will have a chance.
8
Yan Couto (Como) sent a cross into the box, but the opposing defenders cleared the ball to safety.
5
Goal! No, wait, the goal is disallowed for offside. Anastasios Douvikas (Como) is not happy, but the linesman stands by his decision.
4
Torino are in control of the ball, passing it around and waiting for an opening to attack.
2
Nikola Vlasic (Torino) passed the ball to Rafik Belghali, but he failed to dribble past his opponent and keep possession.
1
The match has just started.
00:48
The players are on the pitch and Como kicks off.
00:45
Giuseppe Collu has been appointed as the referee for today's match.
00:45
The starting lineups for this match have been announced.
00:45
Welcome to the live text commentary of today's match. You can follow all the key events on the pitch as they happen. Enjoy the game.
TorinoComoSerie A
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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