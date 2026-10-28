Torino vs Como: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Torino vs Como. Kick-off: 28 October, 00:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Torino starting lineup: 20. Lucas Perri, 23. Coco S., 44. Ismajli A., 15. Comuzzo P., 45. Belghali R., 28. Fitz-Jim K., 21. Braganca D., 10. Vlasic N. (captain), 77. Cacciamani A., 18. Simeone G., 19. Adams C.
Torino substitutes: 7. Aboukhlal Z., 3. Biraghi C., 22. Casadei C., 5. Comert E., 66. Gineitis G., 6. Ilkhan E., 17. Kulenovic S., 26. Mascardi D., 11. Oristanio G., 2. Patterson N., 9. Pellegri P., 76. Siviero L., 91. Zapata D.
Torino head coach: Abate I.
Como starting lineup: 97. Sanchez R., 27. Couto Y., 4. Ramon J., 2. Kempf M. O., 3. Valle A., 5. Perrone M., 6. Milla L., 7. Da Cunha L. (captain), 10. Paz N., 8. Caqueret M., 9. Douvikas A.
Como substitutes: 42. Addai J., 20. Baturina M., 1. Butez J., 13. Dossena A., 18. Goldaniga E., 16. Kaiki, 53. Kambwala W., 15. Lahdo A., 54. Papaccioli M., 21. Ricci S., 22. Vigorito M.
Como head coach: Fabregas C.
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