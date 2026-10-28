Torino vs Como: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

10 The corner kick taken by Giovanni Simeone (Torino) was cleared in a hurry.

9 Rafik Belghali (Torino) made a brilliant solo run, dribbled past two defenders and shot in front of the keeper. Robert Sanchez made a great save to deny the ball heading for the bottom right corner. Corner kick. Torino will have a chance.

8 Yan Couto (Como) sent a cross into the box, but the opposing defenders cleared the ball to safety.

5 Goal! No, wait, the goal is disallowed for offside. Anastasios Douvikas (Como) is not happy, but the linesman stands by his decision.

4 Torino are in control of the ball, passing it around and waiting for an opening to attack.

2 Nikola Vlasic (Torino) passed the ball to Rafik Belghali, but he failed to dribble past his opponent and keep possession.

1 The match has just started.

00:48 The players are on the pitch and Como kicks off.

00:45 Giuseppe Collu has been appointed as the referee for today's match.

00:45 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.