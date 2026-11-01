Frosinone vs Torino: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Frosinone vs Torino. Kick-off: 1 November, 19:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Frosinone starting lineup: 22. Palmisani L., 79. Bracaglia G., 14. Calo G., 3. Calvani G., 7. Ghedjemis F., 17. Kvernadze G., 73. Masini P., 30. Monterisi I., 9. Raimondo A., 10. Schmid R., 90. Tchato E.
Frosinone head coach: Alvini M.
Torino starting lineup: 20. Lucas Perri, 7. Aboukhlal Z., 19. Adams C., 45. Belghali R., 21. Braganca D., 23. Coco S., 15. Comuzzo P., 66. Gineitis G., 44. Ismajli A., 18. Simeone G., 10. Vlasic N.
Torino head coach: Abate I.
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