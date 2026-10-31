Bologna vs Monza: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Bologna vs Monza. Kick-off: 31 October, 19:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Bologna starting lineup: 1. Skorupski L., 10. Bernardeschi F., 28. Cambiaghi N., 16. Casale N., 19. Ferguson L., 33. Miranda J., 21. Odgaard J., 4. Pobega T., 3. Theate A., 41. Vitik M., 20. Zortea N.
Bologna head coach: Palladino R.
Monza starting lineup: 1. Tornqvist N., 19. Birindelli S., 21. Colombo L., 2. Goglichidze S., 60. Kouadio E., 3. Lucchesi L., 7. Mangas R., 47. Mota D., 8. Ondoa F., 9. Varela G., 22. Zeballos E.
Monza head coach: Juric I.
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