Bologna vs Monza: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Bologna vs Monza: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Serie A: Bologna vs Monza. Kick-off: 31 October, 19:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Bologna starting lineup: 1. Skorupski L., 10. Bernardeschi F., 28. Cambiaghi N., 16. Casale N., 19. Ferguson L., 33. Miranda J., 21. Odgaard J., 4. Pobega T., 3. Theate A., 41. Vitik M., 20. Zortea N.

Bologna head coach: Palladino R.

Monza starting lineup: 1. Tornqvist N., 19. Birindelli S., 21. Colombo L., 2. Goglichidze S., 60. Kouadio E., 3. Lucchesi L., 7. Mangas R., 47. Mota D., 8. Ondoa F., 9. Varela G., 22. Zeballos E.

Monza head coach: Juric I.

BolognaMonzaSerie A
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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