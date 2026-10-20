Matchday 7 of Serie A concludes with unexpected results

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Matchday 7 of Serie A concludes with unexpected results

The final two matches of the 7th round of the Italian Serie A provided fans with productive and bright games.

While Turin's Torino secured a confident 3-0 away victory over Parma, Monza pulled off a true sensation by putting 4 unanswered goals past Cagliari at home.

Parma – Torino (0:3): Simeone's masterclass

Playing away, the team from Turin took control of the match from the opening minutes:

  • Simeone's brace: Giovanni Simeone, who became the hero of the match, scored in the 4th and 69th minutes to secure a brace;

  • Adams adds the second: In the 24th minute, Che Adams brought the score to 2-0, strengthening the visitors' lead;

  • Climbing the standings: Following this important away win, Torino brought their points tally to 7, rising to 13th place. Parma remained in 16th with 4 points.

Monza – Cagliari (4:0): Varela shines in a crushing defeat

In another central clash of the day, Monza fans celebrated a true goal fest:

  • Kouadio opens the scoring: In the 39th minute, Kouadio put the hosts ahead — 1:0;

  • Varela's brace: Completely dominant in the second half, Varela beat the opposing goalkeeper twice in the 47th and 79th minutes to seal a landslide victory;

  • Robinson puts the game to bed: In the 66th minute, Robinson also got his name on the scoreboard — 4:0;

  • Shift in standings: Scoring 4 unanswered goals, Monza raised their points to 7 and moved up to 14th place. Cagliari, who sit 7th with 13 points, unexpectedly suffered a heavy defeat.

Serie A. Round 7 Match Protocol

Parma — Torino 0:3

Goals: Simeone (4, 69), Adams (24).

  • Torino: Perri, Ismajli, Coco, Comuzzo, Mandragora (Gineitis, 63), Belghali (Zakaria, 73), Vlasic (Cesare, 73), Braganca, Cacciamani, Simeone (Zapata, 83), Che Adams (Kulenovic, 63).

Monza — Cagliari 4:0

Goals: Kouadio (39), Varela (47, 79), Robinson (66).

  • Monza: Thernqvist, Kouadio (Bakun, 81), Goglichidze, Carboni, Mangas, Akinsanmiro (Folorunsho, 81), Birindelli, Faye (Colpani, 64), Varela (Cutrone, 81), Robinson (Forson, 87).

TorinoParmaMonzaCagliari
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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