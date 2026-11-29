AS Roma vs Monza: live text commentary (Serie A)
Serie A: AS Roma vs Monza. Kick-off: 29 November, 22:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
AS Roma starting lineup: 99. Svilar M., 26. Balerdi L., 4. Cristante B., 22. Hermoso M., 17. Kone M., 77. Lulli E., 14. Malen D., 86. Mora R., 5. Ndicka E., 18. Soule M., 43. Wesley Franca.
AS Roma substitutes: 9. Castro S., 70. De Marzi G., 15. De Roon M., 21. Dybala P., 87. Ghilardi D., 95. Gollini P., 3. Koulierakis K., 23. Mancini G., 20. Molina N., 61. Pisilli N.
AS Roma head coach: Gasperini G.
Monza starting lineup: 20. Thiam D., 19. Birindelli S., 44. Carboni A., 21. Colombo L., 2. Goglichidze S., 60. Kouadio E., 7. Mangas R., 47. Mota D., 32. Pessina M., 46. Robinson J., 9. Varela G.
Monza substitutes: 14. Akinsanmiro E., 6. Antov V., 24. Bakoune A., 28. Colpani A., 10. Cutrone P., 3. Lucchesi L., 80. Mout M., 8. Ondoa F., 43. Strajnar A., 1. Tornqvist N., 27. Toure I., 22. Zeballos E., 4. Ziolkowski J.
Monza head coach: Juric I.
- 61Jay Robinson (Monza) is too aggressive in the attack and concedes a foul.
- 60Monza's corner kick is dealt with by a sharp Mile Svilar (AS Roma).
- 60A mid-range free-kick cross from Monza is intercepted by a defender.
- 58Substitution: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma) replaces Matias Soule.
- 56Gustavo Varela (Monza) unleashes a beautiful volley from distance towards the center of the goal, but the keeper denies him. The score remains unchanged.
- 54What a huge chance! Santiago Castro (AS Roma) latches onto a perfect pass inside the box but fires wide of the right post. Goal kick for Monza.
- 52That's it for Saba Goglichidze, who is replaced by the fresh legs of Jan Ziolkowski (Monza).
- 51Rodrigo Mora (AS Roma) tries to dribble past his marker, but the ball is cleared.
- 49Bryan Cristante (AS Roma) times his run perfectly to meet the corner with a header, but it flashes just wide of the left post. Goal kick for Monza.
- 48Corner kick. AS Roma have an opportunity.
- 46A half-time substitution: Santiago Castro (AS Roma) replaces Donyell Malen.
- 46The half-time break is over, the second half is about to begin.
- 45+5Giuseppe Collu blows the whistle to end the first half.
- 45+3Gustavo Varela (Monza) goes on a solo run, but is blocked by an opponent before he can create a chance.
- 45+1Samuele Birindelli (Monza) concedes a foul after a clumsy challenge. Referee Giuseppe Collu was right there.
- 45The fourth official indicates 4 minutes of added time.
- 44VARThe Monza players are stunned as referee Giuseppe Collu overturns his decision after a VAR review. NO PENALTY! Play continues.
- 43VARБош ҳакам Монца фойдасига пенальти белгилаш борасида 100 фоиз амин эмас, у вазиятни ВАР ёрдамида қайта кўриб чиқмоқчи.
- 43Wesley Franca (AS Roma) is sent off for that tackle. Giuseppe Collu won't tolerate that and blows for a foul. The referee points to the spot—penalty to Monza!
- 42Gian Piero Gasperini makes a change. Santiago Castro (AS Roma) comes on for Donyell Malen.
- 40Donyell Malen (AS Roma) is down injured, and the referee halts play for medical attention.
- 38Neat build-up play from Monza as they look to create fresh attacking openings.
- 363-0Manu Kone slides the ball to Matias Soule (AS Roma), who unleashes a thunderous long-range strike. It catches the keeper off guard and flies into the top left corner. It's 3-0.
- 35Manu Kone (AS Roma) lines one up from the edge of the box and fires a rocket just over the bar. It's out for a Monza goal kick.
- 34AS Roma are dominating possession right now with some crisp, precise passing.
- 31Samuele Birindelli (Monza) pounces on a loose ball at the edge of the box and fires a first-time shot, but it's well wide of the right post. Goal kick for AS Roma.
- 30AS Roma take the corner short.
- 30Rodrigo Mora (AS Roma) floats in a cross, but the defence clears it away. AS Roma win a corner.
- 27Ambitious effort from Manu Kone (AS Roma). He finds space in the box to fire a shot, but it sails well over the bar. Goal kick for Monza.
- 242-0Goal! Donyell Malen plays a brilliant pass to Matias Soule (AS Roma) inside the box, who fires a clinical shot into the bottom left corner. 2:0.
- 23A sweeping move finds Mario Hermoso (AS Roma) inside the box. He fires a low shot towards the center, but Demba Thiam is alert and makes a comfortable save.
- 21A sweeping move finds Mario Hermoso (AS Roma) inside the box. He fires a low shot towards the center, but Demba Thiam is alert and makes a comfortable save.
- 21Saba Goglichidze (Monza) wins the ball back and reacts furiously after Giuseppe Collu blows for a foul.
- 19Wesley Franca (AS Roma) unleashes a rocket towards the right corner, but the keeper pulls off a stunning save.
- 17Monza failed to capitalize on a mid-range free kick as Mile Svilar (AS Roma) soared to intercept the cross.
- 16Manu Kone (AS Roma) went for the ball but caught the opponent's legs. Giuseppe Collu blows for a foul. Free kick to Monza.
- 14Rodrigo Mora (AS Roma) tries to thread a pass through to Wesley Franca from inside the box, but a defender reads it well and makes a timely interception.
- 121-0Donyell Malen (AS Roma) goes on a brilliant solo run, fires from inside the box into the bottom left corner, and beats Demba Thiam. It's 1:0.
- 10VARPlay continues despite Roma players calling for a penalty. Wait! Referee Giuseppe Collu stops the game to check VAR! Let's see what happens.
- 9Bryan Cristante (AS Roma) bursts into the box and goes down under a challenge, but the ref waves play on!
- 9The ball is out of play. AS Roma win a corner kick.
- 8GOAL! No, wait—it's been disallowed as the ball went out of play. Donyell Malen (AS Roma) is gutted his goal won't count.
- 6Samuele Birindelli (Monza) fires a shot from the edge of the box, but it goes well wide of the left post. Goal kick for AS Roma.
- 4Donyell Malen (AS Roma) finds space on the edge of the box and fires just over the bar. Goal kick for Monza.
- 1Kick-off! The match is underway.
- 22:00The players are finally out! Monza to kick off.
- 22:00Giuseppe Collu is the referee for today's match.
- 22:00The starting lineups for this match have been confirmed.
- 22:00Welcome to our live text commentary. Follow all the key moments of the match right here. Sit back and enjoy the game.
Next story
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…