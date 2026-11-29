61 Jay Robinson (Monza) is too aggressive in the attack and concedes a foul.

60 Monza's corner kick is dealt with by a sharp Mile Svilar (AS Roma).

60 A mid-range free-kick cross from Monza is intercepted by a defender.

58 Substitution: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma) replaces Matias Soule.

56 Gustavo Varela (Monza) unleashes a beautiful volley from distance towards the center of the goal, but the keeper denies him. The score remains unchanged.

54 What a huge chance! Santiago Castro (AS Roma) latches onto a perfect pass inside the box but fires wide of the right post. Goal kick for Monza.

52 That's it for Saba Goglichidze, who is replaced by the fresh legs of Jan Ziolkowski (Monza).

51 Rodrigo Mora (AS Roma) tries to dribble past his marker, but the ball is cleared.

49 Bryan Cristante (AS Roma) times his run perfectly to meet the corner with a header, but it flashes just wide of the left post. Goal kick for Monza.

48 Corner kick. AS Roma have an opportunity.

46 A half-time substitution: Santiago Castro (AS Roma) replaces Donyell Malen.

46 The half-time break is over, the second half is about to begin.

45+5 Giuseppe Collu blows the whistle to end the first half.

45+3 Gustavo Varela (Monza) goes on a solo run, but is blocked by an opponent before he can create a chance.

45+1 Samuele Birindelli (Monza) concedes a foul after a clumsy challenge. Referee Giuseppe Collu was right there.

45 The fourth official indicates 4 minutes of added time.

44 VAR The Monza players are stunned as referee Giuseppe Collu overturns his decision after a VAR review. NO PENALTY! Play continues.

43 VAR Бош ҳакам Монца фойдасига пенальти белгилаш борасида 100 фоиз амин эмас, у вазиятни ВАР ёрдамида қайта кўриб чиқмоқчи.

43 Wesley Franca (AS Roma) is sent off for that tackle. Giuseppe Collu won't tolerate that and blows for a foul. The referee points to the spot—penalty to Monza!

42 Gian Piero Gasperini makes a change. Santiago Castro (AS Roma) comes on for Donyell Malen.

40 Donyell Malen (AS Roma) is down injured, and the referee halts play for medical attention.

38 Neat build-up play from Monza as they look to create fresh attacking openings.

36 3-0 Manu Kone slides the ball to Matias Soule (AS Roma), who unleashes a thunderous long-range strike. It catches the keeper off guard and flies into the top left corner. It's 3-0.

35 Manu Kone (AS Roma) lines one up from the edge of the box and fires a rocket just over the bar. It's out for a Monza goal kick.

34 AS Roma are dominating possession right now with some crisp, precise passing.

31 Samuele Birindelli (Monza) pounces on a loose ball at the edge of the box and fires a first-time shot, but it's well wide of the right post. Goal kick for AS Roma.

30 AS Roma take the corner short.

30 Rodrigo Mora (AS Roma) floats in a cross, but the defence clears it away. AS Roma win a corner.

27 Ambitious effort from Manu Kone (AS Roma). He finds space in the box to fire a shot, but it sails well over the bar. Goal kick for Monza.

24 2-0 Goal! Donyell Malen plays a brilliant pass to Matias Soule (AS Roma) inside the box, who fires a clinical shot into the bottom left corner. 2:0.

23 A sweeping move finds Mario Hermoso (AS Roma) inside the box. He fires a low shot towards the center, but Demba Thiam is alert and makes a comfortable save.

21 A sweeping move finds Mario Hermoso (AS Roma) inside the box. He fires a low shot towards the center, but Demba Thiam is alert and makes a comfortable save.

21 Saba Goglichidze (Monza) wins the ball back and reacts furiously after Giuseppe Collu blows for a foul.

19 Wesley Franca (AS Roma) unleashes a rocket towards the right corner, but the keeper pulls off a stunning save.

17 Monza failed to capitalize on a mid-range free kick as Mile Svilar (AS Roma) soared to intercept the cross.

16 Manu Kone (AS Roma) went for the ball but caught the opponent's legs. Giuseppe Collu blows for a foul. Free kick to Monza.

14 Rodrigo Mora (AS Roma) tries to thread a pass through to Wesley Franca from inside the box, but a defender reads it well and makes a timely interception.

12 1-0 Donyell Malen (AS Roma) goes on a brilliant solo run, fires from inside the box into the bottom left corner, and beats Demba Thiam. It's 1:0.

10 VAR Play continues despite Roma players calling for a penalty. Wait! Referee Giuseppe Collu stops the game to check VAR! Let's see what happens.

9 Bryan Cristante (AS Roma) bursts into the box and goes down under a challenge, but the ref waves play on!

9 The ball is out of play. AS Roma win a corner kick.

8 GOAL! No, wait—it's been disallowed as the ball went out of play. Donyell Malen (AS Roma) is gutted his goal won't count.

6 Samuele Birindelli (Monza) fires a shot from the edge of the box, but it goes well wide of the left post. Goal kick for AS Roma.

4 Donyell Malen (AS Roma) finds space on the edge of the box and fires just over the bar. Goal kick for Monza.

1 Kick-off! The match is underway.

22:00 The players are finally out! Monza to kick off.

22:00 Giuseppe Collu is the referee for today's match.

22:00 The starting lineups for this match have been confirmed.