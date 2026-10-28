Monza vs Napoli: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Serie A: Monza vs Napoli. Kick-off: 29 October, 00:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Monza starting lineup: 1. Tornqvist N., 24. Bakoune A., 19. Birindelli S., 21. Colombo L., 2. Goglichidze S., 3. Lucchesi L., 7. Mangas R., 16. Ngonge C., 8. Ondoa F., 46. Robinson J., 9. Varela G.
Monza substitutes: 14. Akinsanmiro E., 6. Antov V., 44. Carboni A., 26. Ciurria P., 28. Colpani A., 10. Cutrone P., 11. Forson O., 60. Kouadio E., 47. Mota D., 80. Mout M., 43. Strajnar A., 20. Thiam D., 27. Toure I., 22. Zeballos E.
Monza head coach: Juric I.
Napoli starting lineup: 32. Milinkovic-Savic V., 99. Anguissa F., 22. Di Lorenzo G., 19. Hojlund R., 70. Lang N., 68. Lobotka S., 16. Marin R., 8. McTominay S., 17. Olivera M., 21. Politano M., 13. Rrahmani A.
Napoli substitutes: 31. Beukema S., 14. Contini N., 11. De Bruyne K., 6. Gilmour B., 23. Giovane, 20. Lucca L., 35. Marianucci L., 1. Meret A., 26. Vergara A.
Comments 0
…