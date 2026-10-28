Monza vs Napoli: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·5·Sport
Monza vs Napoli: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Serie A: Monza vs Napoli. Kick-off: 29 October, 00:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Monza starting lineup: 1. Tornqvist N., 24. Bakoune A., 19. Birindelli S., 21. Colombo L., 2. Goglichidze S., 3. Lucchesi L., 7. Mangas R., 16. Ngonge C., 8. Ondoa F., 46. Robinson J., 9. Varela G.

Monza substitutes: 14. Akinsanmiro E., 6. Antov V., 44. Carboni A., 26. Ciurria P., 28. Colpani A., 10. Cutrone P., 11. Forson O., 60. Kouadio E., 47. Mota D., 80. Mout M., 43. Strajnar A., 20. Thiam D., 27. Toure I., 22. Zeballos E.

Monza head coach: Juric I.

Napoli starting lineup: 32. Milinkovic-Savic V., 99. Anguissa F., 22. Di Lorenzo G., 19. Hojlund R., 70. Lang N., 68. Lobotka S., 16. Marin R., 8. McTominay S., 17. Olivera M., 21. Politano M., 13. Rrahmani A.

Napoli substitutes: 31. Beukema S., 14. Contini N., 11. De Bruyne K., 6. Gilmour B., 23. Giovane, 20. Lucca L., 35. Marianucci L., 1. Meret A., 26. Vergara A.

MonzaNapoliSerie A
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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