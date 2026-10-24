“Cavanagh will put him to sleep”: Former rival wants Ramazon Temirov knocked out

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“Cavanagh will put him to sleep”: Former rival wants Ramazon Temirov knocked out

UFC fighter Charles Johnson Uzbek martial artist Ramazon Temirov made sensational and insulting statements about.

Ahead of his upcoming fight, the American athlete openly accused his former rival of using banned substances (doping) and explicitly wished for him to suffer a heavy knockout in his bout against Britain's Lone Cavanagh.

“Only the bell saved him”: Johnson's painful memories

Charles Johnson and Ramazon Temirov clashed in the octagon in 2024, where our compatriot knocked out his opponent in spectacular fashion. However, Johnson still cannot digest that defeat:

  • Steroid accusations: “Nobody cares about this fraud who got caught with steroids except for his countrymen,” Johnson stated;

  • About that fight: “He was already dead that night; only the bell and the timer saved him. Even with the help of steroids to boost cardio and endurance, he could barely stand between rounds,” he claimed.

“May he trip and get knocked out”: Hatred before the Cavanagh bout

The American athlete did not hide his disdain regarding Temirov's important upcoming clash:

  • Cursed wishes: “I hope he trips on his way to the cage (octagon) and Cavanagh knocks him out cold,” said Johnson;

  • Demand for a two-year ban: Charles believes that any fighter who intentionally uses doping and steroids to gain an advantage in the MMA world should face a mandatory minimum two-year disqualification.

A major test for Temirov

Despite Charles Johnson's harsh and provocative remarks, Ramazon Temirov's focus remains entirely on tomorrow's main event.

Our compatriot will step into the octagon against the dangerous undefeated British opponent, Lone Cavanagh. This fight is a perfect opportunity for Temirov to climb the division rankings and provide a worthy response to his critics.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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