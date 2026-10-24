What time does Ramazon Temirov's fight against Lone Kavanagh in Abu Dhabi start?

Today, October 24, at the prestigious UFC 333 event held in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, Uzbek martial artist Ramazon Temirov will compete in a crucial bout.

Fighting to climb the flyweight rankings, Temirov will face the dangerous British fighter Lone Kavanaghin this tournament.

When does the fight start and where can it be watched live?

The start time and broadcast details for this clash, awaited by millions of Uzbek sports fans, are as follows:

Exact start time: The showdown between Ramazon Temirov and Lone Kavanagh is expected to begin around 00:15 Tashkent time on the night of October 25; start;

Live broadcast: Fans in our country can watch this intense fight live via the Setanta Uzbekistan platform.

Fighter records and statistics

Both athletes have gained significant experience in professional MMA arenas, and their octagon records indicate a high pace:

Ramazon Temirov: Throughout his career, he has had 23 fights, recording 20 wins and only 3 losses. His explosive speed and powerful strikes have always posed a serious threat to opponents;

Lone Kavanagh: The British fighter has 10 wins and 2 losses in 12 bouts.

This victory will provide our compatriot with a strategic opportunity to move deeper into the division's top rankings and get closer to the title race.