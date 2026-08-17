Ramazon Temirov’s No. 6-Ranked Opponent: Details of the Megafight Against Kavana

·20·Sport
Ramazon Temirov’s No. 6-Ranked Opponent: Details of the Megafight Against Kavana

Uzbek MMA fighter Ramazon Temirov is approaching the most serious and important bout of his career. On October 24, in Abu Dhabi, he will step into the octagon against England’s UFC 333 tournament, where his compatriot will face England’s representative Lone Kavanain the octagon.

This fight is not merely a battle for ranking points—it is a decisive strategic clash for the right to enter the title race in the flyweight division.

No. 7-ranked Temirov and No. 6-ranked Kavana: The Numbers Ahead of the Clash

After brutally knocking out Steve Erceg in the first round itself, in 4 minutes and 21 seconds, Ramazon Temirov improved his UFC winning streak to 3–0 and his overall professional record to 20–3 , rising to No. 7 in the official rankings.

His opponent, Lone Kavana, is one place higher in the rankings— No. 6 with a record of 10–2. Kavana defeated two-time former UFC champion Brandon Moreno in February this year, but lost to Brandon Royval in his most recent fight and is now looking to prove himself again.

Clash of Styles: Temirov’s Knockout Power and Kavana’s Composed Technique

The fight will become a clash between two different philosophies and tactical approaches:

  • Temirov’s main weapon is relentless pressure: From the opening seconds, Ramazon pushes his opponent toward the cage and unleashes a barrage of powerful strikes. Of his 20 professional victories, 12 ended by knockout/TKO, while one came by submission. His most dangerous characteristic is that he has stopped 11 fights inside the first round;

  • Kavana’s Defense and Distance Management: The English fighter lands an average of 4.13 significant strikes per minute, has a 53% striking defense rate, and stops 82% of takedown attempts. Unlike in his fight with Moreno, he does not panic under pressure and is considered strong in tactical exchanges.

Fight Scenario: The Decisive Role of Round 1

According to experts, the outcome of this bout will depend directly on the pace set at the start:

  • Quick Knockout Scenario: If Temirov imposes his pressure in the opening round and lands his heavy shots, the fight could end early in favor of the Uzbek fighter;

  • A Long Tactical Fight: If Kavana neutralizes the heavy pressure in the first round and takes the fight into Rounds 2 and 3, he will try to maintain distance and gain an advantage on the scorecards. That is why it is crucial for Temirov to diversify his attacking combinations.

A victory in this UFC 333 bout would move Ramazon Temirov into the trio of leading title contenders in the division.

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Ramazon TemirovLone KavanaUFCAbu Dhabi
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