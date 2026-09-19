Becoming a true sensation of Uzbek mixed martial arts in the flyweight division—considered one of the fastest and most spectacular weight classes in the UFC promotion—Ramazon Temirov has revealed the behind-the-scenes details of the biggest victory of his career. On July 25, at the magnificent "Etihad Arena" in Abu Dhabi, UAE, during a high-profile UFC tournament, our compatriot stepped into the octagon against the division's #2-ranked fighter and former title challenger Steve Erceg, dropping his opponent with a devastating technical knockout in the very first round.

Recalling this brilliant triumph, Temirov disclosed that he spent over 35,000 US dollars of his personal funds to prepare for this fight. This major investment, channeled into high-level sparring partners, a foreign coaching staff, specialized medical and recovery camps, paid off one hundred percent in the end and propelled the Uzbek fighter into the world's Top 10 rankings. Temirov has no intention of stopping this momentum: on October 24, once again in that same lucky Abu Dhabi octagon, he will face a new challenge against undefeated English powerhouse and fierce knockout artist Lone'er Kavanagh.

So, how did the $35,000 camp play a role in breaking down Erceg, how inconvenient is Lone'er Kavanagh's style for Temirov, and how much closer will this terrifying clash on October 24 bring Ramazon to the championship belt?

“$35,000 investment and 1st-round triumph”: How Erceg was broken down

Ramazon Temirov's victory over former title challenger Steve Erceg in numbers:

Financial and physical investment: Over $35,000 was allocated for the training camp, establishing an elite-level training system;

First-round heroism: In the July 25 fight in Abu Dhabi, the Australian former challenger could not withstand Temirov's initial pressure and heavy combination punches;

Recognition in the elite league: This knockout cemented Ramazon Temirov's place among the division's most dangerous knockout artists and future title contenders;

Flawlessness of the tactical plan: Choosing the right distance and accurately targeting the opponent's exposed jaw during a counter-attack was the key to victory.

“October 24: Facing England's dangerous fighter”: The Lone'er Kavanagh test

Details of the upcoming opponent and the new evening in Abu Dhabi:

Opponent's status: England's Lone'er Kavanagh is considered one of the most talented fighters in his division with explosive punching power and strong dynamics;

Date and venue of the fight: October 24, UAE, Abu Dhabi, "Etihad Arena" — the bout takes place as part of the main card;

Value of the showdown: Another victory in this bout will officially open the door for Temirov to enter the top four title contenders;

Second home in the octagon: The arenas of Abu Dhabi and the cheers of thousands of Uzbek fans there will serve as an additional source of strength for Temirov once again.

Sports analysis: The importance of financial training camps in modern MMA

Experts and coaches conclude:

The price of elite preparation: Modern UFC-level victories come not only through talent, but also thanks to highly qualified nutritionists, wrestling coaches, and expensive training sparring partners;

Stylistic matchup: The fight against Lone'er Kavanagh will require Temirov to maintain an even higher tempo and footwork control, as the British fighter is extremely dangerous in counter-attacks;

A new peak for Uzbekistan MMA: Ramazon Temirov's willingness to take on consecutive elite opponents and his avoidance of no fights demonstrates his absolute confidence in the belt.

Ramazon Temirov's brilliant knockout of Steve Erceg and his serious attitude toward the next difficult fight have once again proven that Uzbek martial artists can comfortably compete with the absolute world elite.

Do you think Ramazon Temirov will be able to knock out Lone'er Kavanagh ahead of schedule in Abu Dhabi on October 24 just like Erceg, or will the English fighter push the bout to the judges' decision? Do you believe our compatriot will soon step into the octagon for the UFC championship belt? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of the Uzbek athlete's hot run in the octagon with all martial arts fans and friends!