Ruben Dias speaks about the painful defeat against Aston Villa

After losing 1-2 away to Aston Villa in the 8th round of the Premier League, Manchester City captain Ruben Dias shared his thoughts on this match and the team's first defeat of the season.

The 'Citizens', who had a sensational start to the season with seven consecutive victories, faced their first points drop in a difficult encounter in Birmingham. The captain acknowledged the opponent's high efficiency and openly admitted his team's difficulties at the start of the game.

“It took time to adapt”: Difficulties in the first half

The experienced Portuguese defender noted that the hosts made unexpected tactical moves in the opening minutes of the match:

Initial confusion: “This defeat is very painful because we fought hard on the pitch. It took us time to get into the rhythm of the game in the first 10-15 minutes of the first half;

Tactical changes: They unexpectedly changed their positioning on the pitch, and it took some time for us to adapt to this new scheme,” Dias explained.

“Two attacks and two goals”: The opponent's extremely high efficiency

Ruben Dias noted that althoughManchester City had a significant initiative, the opponent made maximum use of their opportunities:

Painful difference: “Nevertheless, we fought tirelessly and created chances. The opponent went forward only twice and scored 2 goals. Truly, a very high and ruthless efficiency;

Tasks for the future: There are still many aspects we need to work on seriously. We must play better and with higher quality,” the captain emphasized.

The defeat at Villa Park did not depriveManchester City of their lead in the league table, but the shortcomings in the defensive line and the start of the game served as a serious warning for the coaching staff.