Sensational Collapse in the EPL: Manchester City Returns to a Dark 1904 Tradition

One of the main title contenders in the English Premier League, "Manchester City", is facing a deep crisis. In the latest round, Enzo Maresca's side traveled to face Nottingham Forest and suffered a 1-3 defeat.

This loss marks the third consecutive setback for the Manchester club in the competition. Previously, the club had lost away to Aston Villa (1-2) and then to Brighton (0-1). Dropping 9 points in a row has resulted in one of the most unexpected statistical outcomes in the club's history.

Squawka Report: A dark tradition from 1904/1905 repeats

According to the reputable statistical portal Squawka , the "Citizens" have become the second team in the history of the English top flight to record an unprecedented anti-record:

A fierce start and a sharp collapse: Starting the season with 7 consecutive wins and then losing 3 matches in a row has not been seen in the English championship for 121 years;

121 years of history: Such a poor start and collapse was first recorded in the 1904/1905 season by Sheffield Wednesday. More than a century later, City has repeated this unfortunate statistic.

City's three consecutive blows:

Aston Villa — "Manchester City" 2:1 — the first unexpected stumble on the road to the title; Manchester City — Brighton 0:1 — offensive weakness and errors in the midfield; Nottingham Forest — Manchester City 3:1 — a crisis in the defensive line and a 3rd consecutive defeat.

An alarming picture in the league table

Having dropped points in three consecutive rounds, the Manchester side has allowed the leader to pull away in the title race: