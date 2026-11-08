Sensational Collapse in the EPL: Manchester City Returns to a Dark 1904 Tradition
One of the main title contenders in the English Premier League, "Manchester City", is facing a deep crisis. In the latest round, Enzo Maresca's side traveled to face Nottingham Forest and suffered a 1-3 defeat.
This loss marks the third consecutive setback for the Manchester club in the competition. Previously, the club had lost away to Aston Villa (1-2) and then to Brighton (0-1). Dropping 9 points in a row has resulted in one of the most unexpected statistical outcomes in the club's history.
Squawka Report: A dark tradition from 1904/1905 repeats
According to the reputable statistical portal Squawka , the "Citizens" have become the second team in the history of the English top flight to record an unprecedented anti-record:
A fierce start and a sharp collapse: Starting the season with 7 consecutive wins and then losing 3 matches in a row has not been seen in the English championship for 121 years;
121 years of history: Such a poor start and collapse was first recorded in the 1904/1905 season by Sheffield Wednesday. More than a century later, City has repeated this unfortunate statistic.
City's three consecutive blows:
Aston Villa — "Manchester City" 2:1 — the first unexpected stumble on the road to the title;
Manchester City — Brighton 0:1 — offensive weakness and errors in the midfield;
Nottingham Forest — Manchester City 3:1 — a crisis in the defensive line and a 3rd consecutive defeat.
An alarming picture in the league table
Having dropped points in three consecutive rounds, the Manchester side has allowed the leader to pull away in the title race:
6-point gap from Arsenal: After 10 rounds, Manchester City remains on 21 points and occupies 2nd place;
The clear dominance of the Londoners: London's Arsenal, having strengthened their lead, sits at the top with 27 points, extending the gap between them and the "Citizens" to 6 points.
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