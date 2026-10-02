European powerhouse «Manchester City»'s official website has closely analyzed the performances of its stars who left for their national teams during the international break! One of the main figures in the club's spotlight was the talented Uzbek central defender Abdukodir Husanov. Specialists from the English club were deeply impressed by the fact that during the match against Syria in Tashkent (4:1), while our legionnaire was on the pitch, the opponent was completely unable to get near the goal. Meanwhile, the team's top scorer, Erling Haaland, suffered a surprise defeat with the Norway national team. So, how did the «Citizens» evaluate their stars' performances on international duty?

When Husanov is on the pitch — the goal is locked!

«Manchester City»'s press service paid special attention to Abdukodir Husanov's flawless performance for the Uzbekistan national team:

85 minutes of absolute control: Husanov started in the lineup and stifled every opponent attack for 85 minutes;

The Uzbek defender subbed off — Syria scored: The Syria national team could not open the score while Abdukodir was on the pitch; the visitors' sole consolation goal was scored only after Husanov was substituted;

A confident victory: Our national team's bright 4:1 victory was highly praised on the club's website.

Masterclass in defense from Dias, while Haaland stumbles in a fierce battle

«Late Thursday night, Ruben Dias played the full 90 minutes for Portugal, clearing the ball out of the danger zone 7 times and laying a solid foundation for his team's 4:2 victory over Denmark. However, Norway led by Erling Haaland were left with 10 men and lost to Wales 1:2».

While this defeat was a heavy blow for Haaland and Norway, Dias's Portugal sits alone at the top of UEFA Nations League Group 4 with 9 points.

Performances of «Manchester City» stars in national teams

Player National Team Match and Result Key Action on the Pitch Abdukodir Husanov Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 4:1 Syria Played 85 minutes; the goal remained untouched while he was on the pitch Ruben Dias Portugal Denmark 2:4 Portugal Played 90 minutes; cleared the ball from the danger zone 7 times Erling Haaland Norway Wales 2:1 Norway Played 90 minutes, but his team lost with 10 men

Now, late Sunday night in Porto, two giants of «Manchester City» — Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland — will face off against each other!

In your opinion, will the special recognition of Abdukodir Husanov's performance on the «Manchester City» website influence Pep Guardiola to give him a starting spot in upcoming EPL matches? Who will prevail in Sunday's Dias vs. Haaland battle?

Leave your predictions in the comments and share this news about the Uzbek legionnaire's international recognition with all football fans via Telegram!