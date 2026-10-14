Manchester City and PSG Face Off Today — Who Will Prevail in the Historic Clash?

In the second matchday of the 2026/2027 UEFA Champions League league phase, two European giants — England's Manchester City and France's PSG — will lock horns. The showdown at Manchester's magnificent Etihad Stadium will kick off at 00:00 Tashkent time (the night of October 14 into October 15).

Both clubs are among the primary contenders for the continent's main trophy, so the battle at the Etihad will undoubtedly be the central and most intriguing event of the matchday.

The Teams' Last 5 Head-to-Head Matches

The last five Champions League encounters between Manchester City and PSG were intense and goal-rich:

22.01.2025 | Champions League: PSG — Manchester City — 4:2 ;

24.11.2021 | Champions League: Manchester City — PSG — 2:1 ;

28.09.2021 | Champions League: PSG — Manchester City — 2:0 ;

04.05.2021 | Champions League: Manchester City — PSG — 2:0 ;

28.04.2021 | Champions League: PSG — Manchester City — 1:2.

Head-to-Head Comparison

The results of the aforementioned last five matches look as follows:

Indicator Manchester City PSG Number of wins 3 2 Goals scored 8 8 Last match result Defeat (2:4) Win (4:2)

What is Expected from Today's Match?