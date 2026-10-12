It is no coincidence that in recent times, European giants have set their sights on Manchester City leaders. Earlier, the football community was shaken by the likelihood of the club being found guilty of financial rule violations and, as the harshest scenario, being expelled from the Premier League or stripped of massive points that would prevent them from reaching the Champions League for several seasons.

Under such severe sanctions, it is certain that world-class stars will not want to remain in lower divisions. Well, if the team faces the fate of "Juventus-2006", who will leave the Etihad and who will take on the responsibility of rebuilding the club?

Lessons of history: The difference between 2006 Juventus and City

In 2006, when Juventus was relegated to Serie B and stripped of titles due to the "Calciopoli" scandal, loyal legends like Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluigi Buffon, and Pavel Nedved stayed with the team and brought the club back to the top. Of course, figures like Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Inter) and Fabio Cannavaro (Real) did leave the team.

However, Manchester City is a project that achieved top status relatively recently. There are very few loyal academy graduates of Del Piero's caliber in the squad, and almost no major stars willing to play in a lower league.

Who will leave? Haaland, Foden, and new transfers

If the sanctions take effect, a real hunt will begin in the European market for the following players:

Erling Haaland: The departure of the Norwegian striker in 2027 is being discussed the most. In addition to Real Madrid and Barcelona, London's Arsenal is also interested in him. If the club is banned from the UCL, Haaland will not be kept in the EPL either;

Phil Foden and Rico Lewis: Although Foden is an academy product, Bayern Munich is making serious efforts to sign him. Under uncertain future conditions, Foden staying in the Championship is far from reality;

Enzo Fernandez: Real Madrid is already waiting for a favorable situation for the Argentine star who joined the team last summer due to the Maresca factor;

Young talents: It is natural that a queue will soon form for talents like Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki, and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

New hero: Why should Abdukodir Khusanov stay?

If major stars leave, the club will focus mainly on the academy and players with a fighter character ready to stay in the team during difficult times. In this regard, experts point to Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov as the main candidate:

Long-term trust: The 22-year-old central defender signed a long-term contract with the club in the summer and is still on the verge of reaching his peak;

Fighting character: He stands out for his uncompromising attitude and hard work on the pitch. Staying during tough times for the club and taking leadership in rebuilding the team could be a turning point in his career;

Fans' love and historical status: Players who do not run away in difficult times and lead the team back to the top will be written in golden letters in the history of any club.

If a new "Manchester City" free from billions in investments is formed in a few years, Abdukodir Khusanov fully deserves to go down in history precisely as the symbol of the new era and the main defensive bulwark of the team.