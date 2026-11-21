Former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has spoken in detail for the first time about the conflict involving Usman Nurmagomedov. The Georgian fighter stated that he barely felt his opponent's strike, giving it only 1 point on a 10-point scale. The conflict between Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov, which caused a stir in the MMA world, has returned to the agenda. This time, the Georgian fighter shared his impressions of the incident, emphasizing that Usman's strike did not have a serious impact on him. Dvalishvili described the situation from his perspective while answering a question from blogger Nina Drama during a live broadcast of the "Power Slap" tournament. "He didn't even hit me" Nina Drama asked Merab to rate the slap Usman Nurmagomedov landed on him on a 10-point scale. In his response, Dvalishvili stated that he barely felt the blow.

"To be honest, I didn't feel anything. He didn't even hit me. He just tried to grab my legs. There were a lot of them, and I was swinging my arms, trying to reach all of them as much as I could," the Georgian fighter said. He mentioned that other participants were also involved during the incident. He also recalled his actions when he ran toward Ulanbekov. "Then, when I ran toward Ulanbekov, I saw that he was very scared. He also tried to grab my legs instead of hitting me," Merab added. "They kicked when it wasn't caught on video" Dvalishvili also spoke about the part of the conflict that was not captured on video. He noted that there were instances of kicking after the participants were taken down. However, the Georgian fighter said he did not take the strikes he received while standing up seriously.