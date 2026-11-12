Verbal altercation in Abu Dhabi: Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov get into a brawl (video)

It turned out that a 21-year-old young Georgian wrestler was also with Merab Dvalishvili during the conflict. According to Dvalishvili, his young friend bravely fought on equal terms against Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Another major and sensational conflict has occurred in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Former UFC champion, Georgian athlete Merab Dvalishvili got into a brawl with current PFL lightweight champion, Russian Usman Nurmagomedov , and his team members at a hotel in Abu Dhabi. Following the incident, Dvalishvili provided an official update on his and his friend's condition via his social media pages.

"I was with my 21-year-old young friend — a Georgian wrestler. He fought equally against Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov. He even said: 'If only two people can handle me, then I'm moving to MMA.' After that, he fought with other guys too. My God! While the security guards were holding me, they kicked and hit us with their feet and fists. What is this even? Life is beautiful, guys! Everything is fine," — said Dvalishvili.

Brawl and incident details Information Location of the incident A hotel in Abu Dhabi Participants Merab Dvalishvili, Usman Nurmagomedov, and their team members Other participating athletes Umar Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili's 21-year-old friend Position of the teams The disagreement between the parties escalated into a fierce brawl Current status The athletes are in good condition and have issued statements

"Such unexpected clashes and personal confrontations in the MMA world often further increase interest in the athletes' future fights."

Causes of the incident and next steps

Although the exact reasons for the conflict have not yet been fully disclosed by the official representatives of the parties, heated discussions have already begun among fans on social media. Such a tense situation between the team of Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili could turn their potential future fights in the octagon into an even more principled and unexpected show.

Do you think such clashes between Merab Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov team could lead to an official fight between them in the future? Leave your opinion in the comments!