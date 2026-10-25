Casemiro's own goal: Inter Miami suffers defeat in New York

In the central match of the next round of the North American Football League — MLS, held at the «Red Bull Arena» in Harrison, ended with an unexpected result. The local «New York Red Bulls» hosted the star-studded «Inter Miami» team and claimed a confident 2:0 victory.

Guests featuring stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez dropped important points this time due to the opponent's fierce pressing and rough defensive errors.

Forsberg's skill and Casemiro's unexpected mistake

The hosts started the match at a high pace and managed to apply dangerous pressure on the opponent's goal in both halves:

Crucial strike from Forsberg: Experienced Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg was active throughout the match and authored the opening goal for «New York Red Bulls»;

Own goal by Casemiro: Experienced Brazilian player of the Miami side unexpectedly put the ball into his own net, setting the final score of the match (2:0);

Difficulties in attack: Although Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez played the full match, he struggled to break through the opponent's dense defense.

Messi's substitution could not change the situation either

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi started this match on the bench:

Second-half change: The head coach brought Messi onto the pitch from the bench in the 56th minute;

Opponent's defense: Although the pace and control of the game changed somewhat after the Argentine goalscorer entered the pitch, the «Red Bullz» defenders left no open spaces for Messi to deliver decisive strikes.

Next round: Interesting clashes on October 29

Neither club has extra time to rest in the MLS competition. The teams will play their next round matches on October 29: