Messi misses penalty: Inter Miami crushed 4-1!

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Messi misses penalty: Inter Miami crushed 4-1!

In the headline match of the 19th round of the regular MLS season, two leading teams near the top of the table — Nashville and Inter Miami faced each other.

The intense clash at GEODIS Park in Nashville ended with a convincing 4-1 victory for the hosts.

Nashville strikes in succession and Messi's missed spot kick

The match was played under the hosts' complete control and initiative:

  • The hosts' goals: For Nashville, Andy Najar, Hany Mukhtar (brace) and Sam Surridge found the net to secure a resounding victory for their team;

  • Messi's penalty: In the 23rd minute, Inter Miami captain and legendary forward Lionel Messi failed to convert a penalty and missed a key opportunity;

  • Miami's only reply: Inter Miami's only goal was Lionel Messi's assist, with Telasco Segovia finishing the move.

Standings and next-round schedule

Following this important victory, the gap between the leaders increased:

  • Points gap: After 19 rounds, Nashville strengthened its position at the top of the overall MLS standings. Second-placed Inter Miami now trails its opponent by five points;

  • Next fixtures: Both teams will play their next-round matches away from home on 20 August — Nashville will visit the New York Red Bulls, while Inter Miami will travel to Philadelphia Union.

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Lionel MessiInter MiamiNashvilleNew York Red BullsPhiladelphia Union
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