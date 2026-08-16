In the latest round of the MLS regular season, Atlanta United played an important and intense match. Against one of their strong rivals, New York Red Bulls, Atlanta secured a determined 2–1 comeback victory.

Experienced Russian midfielder Aleksey Miranchuk was one of the main architects of the success, delivering a brilliant performance on the pitch.

Another superb pass from Miranchuk: third consecutive assist

The Russian footballer continues to establish himself at his new club and in the league with a series of productive performances:

Decisive pass: During the match, Miranchuk delivered a precise and well-weighted assist to his teammate, making a major contribution to his team’s determined 2–1 victory;

Personal streak: This was Aleksey’s third consecutive assist in MLS;

Leadership on the pitch: The footballer is emerging as the team’s main playmaker, carrying the ball forward, orchestrating attacks and breaking through the opposition’s defence.

First win since May

The victory over New York Red Bulls was highly significant for Atlanta, both psychologically and in terms of the standings:

End of the drought: The team finally celebrated its first win since May;

Streak brought to an end: Atlanta officially ended a dismal run of seven consecutive matches consisting of defeats and draws.

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